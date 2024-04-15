Media Kayla rehydrated 25lbs, was 160lbs in the cage against Holly

I thought she would rehydrate herself and weigh more than that?

But then Holly Holm is also a huge BW and she makes that weight limit just fine I guess?
 
Well Rogan did say her back looked like Vitor Belfort's, so there's that. In Rogan's defense, he was taught early that the founder of BJJ modified the crude, strength-based techniques of Judo so they could work for the smaller man. Joe was also very taken with Sexyama's back and said that Karo Parisian felt "like having a gorilla" on top of you.

Obligatory pic:

1713219529350.png
 
DrRodentia said:
She's going to run that division for as long as she wishes.

But her internal organs will hate her for it.
Click to expand...
Division is crap, but she isnt that young and lost to Pacheco at her own 155lbs weight class, it could happen in the UFC, going past 42 years old Holm isnt all that impressive at this point.
 
El Fernas said:
Division is crap, but she isnt that young and lost to Pacheco at her own 155lbs weight class, it could happen in the UFC, going past 42 years old Holm isnt all that impressive at this point.
Click to expand...
It's more the competition she will be facing from here on out. I don't see anyone beating her. She will be feasting on a very weak division, unless someone I don't know about lurking, which is quite possible as I'm not a WMMA expert.
 
DrRodentia said:
It's more the competition she will be facing from here on out. I don't see anyone beating her. She will be feasting on a very weak division, unless someone I don't know about lurking, which is quite possible as I'm not a WMMA expert.
Click to expand...
If she cleans out the division I imagine the UFC will be throwing bags of money at Nunes to come back.
 
She looked big for 5'7-8 160

I'm not sure if the height is cap as she was a little shorter than joe hogan (though she was flat and he was likely wearing lifts).
 
Good for her, she made the weight, that's fair game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Holly Holm Unlikely to Fight Kayla Harrison if Kayla Doesn’t Make Weight
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
5K
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
Geniusss
The UFC should bring Nunes and Cyborg back to fight Kayla
Replies
13
Views
230
Geniusss
Geniusss
Trabaho
Kayla vs Holm
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
MrBigglesw0rth
M
blaseblase
There's a very good possibility Kayla Harrison will be a bust
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
6K
MMAFanCal
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,361
Messages
55,415,688
Members
174,764
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top