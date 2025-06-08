Kayla provides a glimpse of Amit Elor could do in mma

Amit has won multiple world titles, including the olympic gold. And she is not a pure wrestler, she has trained plenty of bjj with high level bf Mica Galvão. So she has the combo of insane athleticism, technique and focus.

Buuuuut she already said she is not interested in mma. Imagine all the yellow cards and bans we could have here with an israeli-american champion.😁
 
She markets herself really well. Kind of like a female Bo Bassett. Not at his level of popularity obviously, but the closest thing women have.

Could see her trying out that UFC BJJ world.
 
I kinda feel the same with Abdul Rashed Sadulaev with him looking like the wrestling GOAT BUUUUTTTT in MMA the super ultra elite guys in bjj or wrestling for some reason are way less successful than mid level wrestlers so I dont dont think either of them will do particularly well and miught just get stone walled. e.g Marcelo Garcia losing in MMA
 
She is cute enough to be the new Sherdog obsession
I kinda feel the same with Abdul Rashed Sadulaev with him looking like the wrestling GOAT BUUUUTTTT in MMA the super ultra elite guys in bjj or wrestling for some reason are way less successful than mid level wrestlers so I dont dont think either of them will do particularly well and miught just get stone walled. e.g Marcelo Garcia losing in MMA
Sadulaev seems custom built for wrestling, I feel like he would be clumsy in all other aspects
 
