Kayla provides a glimpse of Amit Elor could do in mma

Human Bass
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 11,818
- Reaction score
- 5,785
Amit has won multiple world titles, including the olympic gold. And she is not a pure wrestler, she has trained plenty of bjj with high level bf Mica Galvão. So she has the combo of insane athleticism, technique and focus.
Buuuuut she already said she is not interested in mma. Imagine all the yellow cards and bans we could have here with an israeli-american champion.
Buuuuut she already said she is not interested in mma. Imagine all the yellow cards and bans we could have here with an israeli-american champion.