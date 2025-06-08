Kayla is gonna destroy Nunez

After this fight, they should delete the 135 division. They fight like fat heavyweights.
 
Yeah, Kayla is going to win that one.

Still worth watching, though.

Good fight.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Is the UFC really going to make them cut to 135? Just let these girls fight at 145.
It's got to be at 145, doesn't it? Not only is that a more natural weight for both fighters, but then the UFC can do all the nonsense of "champ-champ Kayla" or "two time 145 champ Amanda" or whatever.
 
Completely agree.

Who cares about the BW belt...let's just get the best of both women.

If the UFC marketing machine demands a gimmick, then resurrect for one night only the 145 title that Nunes never lost anyway lol
 
I will be rooting for Kayla. I don't like Nunez at all.
 
100%.

Amanda is 37. That's still technically in a fighter's prime years.

People quickly forget just how POWERFUL her punches are. When she lands, it's a different story from what Pena lands.
 
135 is the more prestigious of Amanda's lineal belts. It'll be at 135 trust me.
 
I am the biggest fan of Amanda Nunes. She is the goat, but she should stay retired. She is not in her prime, ring rust and Kayla is a monster. She is going to destroy her legacy. Learn from Jon Jones. Jon Jones is ducking Aspinall for the same reasons. Amanda Nunes should just enjoy her hall of fame induction and let Kayla have her glory without Nunes ever having an answer of her being beaten by Kayla.
 
I like Kayla but she will look like Brock when he gets it... vs Nunes.. she hits way to hard.. be good fight i favor Nunes .. killer of Cyborg and Ronda..... .......:)
 
I think Kayla wins as well. But after accepting the fight, not fighting isn't going to help her legacy.

GSP quitting when he did, didn't hurt his legacy. He did it the right way. Jones did not. Amanda can't quit now either, had she stayed retired she would have. If Amanda wins and retires in the cage then she didn't right.
 
Lol nobody is in their athletic prime at 37.
 
Pena beat nunez..... And Nunez hasn't fought in years .... And Harrison is a beast.
 
