Kayla is gonna destroy Nunez

This won't be close. It's not 2020 anymore. Squash match
Exactly! I say make all them broads move to 45. No more W BW division.Is the UFC really going to make them cut to 135? Just let these girls fight at 145.
Is the UFC really going to make them cut to 135? Just let these girls fight at 145.
Completely agree.Is the UFC really going to make them cut to 135? Just let these girls fight at 145.
100%.If Nunes hasnt lost anything , then Kayla is going to get the shit punched out of her,
recency biased idiots everywhere.
I think Kayla wins as well. But after accepting the fight, not fighting isn't going to help her legacy.I am the biggest fan of Amanda Nunes. She is the goat, but she should stay retired. She is not in her prime, ring rust and Kayla is a monster. She is going to destroy her legacy. Learn from Jon Jones. Jon Jones is ducking Aspinall for the same reasons. Amanda Nunes should just enjoy her hall of fame induction and let Kayla have her glory without Nunes ever having an answer of her being beaten by Kayla.
Pena beat nunez..... And Nunez hasn't fought in years .... And Harrison is a beast.it'll be interesting to see if its 135 or 45. 135 would favor amanda so that's probably what they will do.
i wouldn't write off amanda. Kayla has not fought anyone close to her level.
Being 36, yeah. Damn kids are fast.Lol nobody is in their athletic prime at 37.