ipowerslapmywife said: It’s a dumb question but for her to compare it to sexual abuse is even more dumb Click to expand...

did you watch the clip or just got triggered by the buzzword? she was just listing her accomplishments and that she takes pride in being an advocate against sexual abuse...i think her point was that she felt like ppl just see her as a piece of sexualized meat despite all of her achievements and that its disheartening....you would be upset too if your mom was a top tier athlete and dudes in the sport were being asked if they would have sex with her....