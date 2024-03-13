Media Kayla Harrison reacts to inappropriate questions at fan Q&A

It’s a dumb question but for her to compare it to sexual abuse is even more dumb
did you watch the clip or just got triggered by the buzzword? she was just listing her accomplishments and that she takes pride in being an advocate against sexual abuse...i think her point was that she felt like ppl just see her as a piece of sexualized meat despite all of her achievements and that its disheartening....you would be upset too if your mom was a top tier athlete and dudes in the sport were being asked if they would have sex with her....
 
MMA fans are brainlets. Also, she not even sexy enough to be asking that fucking question, wullah.

Not even saying if she was sexy that it’d be appropriate; i’m just trying to get into the mindset of why someone would even feel compelled ask that question.
 
Someone asks a man if they would have sex with a woman.

The woman - “I’m oppressed”
i didn't read this one before...also your username checks out a lot more now. you'd be bitter too if your mom's male collegues were asked these kinds of questions in workplace meeting, its terribly unprofessional....
 

Stamped at the question :rolleyes: Pretty dang cringe guy^^
 
To be fair, I don't think many guys see her as a piece of meat
 
Here, I'll explain it. When you are sexually frustrated incel, literally every woman looks like prime jennifer love hewitt to you...
 
To be fair, I don't think many guys see her as a piece of meat
dawg, i am aware. i didn't mean to come off as spewing misandry, most guys are alright. its just this vocal loud tiny percent that act like fucking morons that ruin it for the rest of us.
 
