Kayla Harrison is Unstoppable

I don’t think Amanda will fight her.I'm impressed she's even able to get down to that weight. There wasn't a single part of Pena's body that wasn't much bigger on Kayla-- the arms, the legs, the core, you name it which is pretty rare. Hopefully Nunes can provide a more realistic challenge for her.
But even at that, it's like... she's training with Nunes' former coaches. They know everything about her. She's at a massive disadvantage based on that alone.Too juicy for these bitches. Nunes is the only one strong enough to make her work