Kayla Harrison is Unstoppable

She’s stiff as shit on the feet, but on the ground she’s next level.
 
I'm impressed she's even able to get down to that weight. There wasn't a single part of Pena's body that wasn't much bigger on Kayla-- the arms, the legs, the core, you name it which is pretty rare. Hopefully Nunes can provide a more realistic challenge for her.
 
The Bane of WMMA

Superzorro said:
I'm impressed she's even able to get down to that weight. There wasn't a single part of Pena's body that wasn't much bigger on Kayla-- the arms, the legs, the core, you name it which is pretty rare. Hopefully Nunes can provide a more realistic challenge for her.
I don’t think Amanda will fight her.

Edit. I was outside smoking. I came in and there’s Amanda in the cage. lol
 
surgeyou1 said:
Too juicy for these bitches. Nunes is the only one strong enough to make her work
But even at that, it's like... she's training with Nunes' former coaches. They know everything about her. She's at a massive disadvantage based on that alone.
 
