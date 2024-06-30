Kayla Harrison gives Pereira the Judo yellow belt

Hdfi said: he's earned it but sherdoggers think they know more about Judo than Kayla Harrison who is a 2x Olympic gold medallist in Judo. Click to expand...

I don't think anyone's going to argue he's not good enough to be a yellow belt. I was given a yellow after a month of Judo training because I was a brown belt at a BJJ school that did a lot of takedowns, so I picked things up quickly.