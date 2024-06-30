  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Kayla Harrison gives Pereira the Judo yellow belt

he's earned it but sherdoggers think they know more about Judo than Kayla Harrison who is a 2x Olympic gold medallist in Judo.
 
Tweak896 said:
Now once Pereira gets his wrestling black belt he'll be a complete fighter and unbeatable.
I don't think he ever got his Muay Thai blackbelt, which makes me question a lot of his supposed striking abilities.
 
Hdfi said:
he's earned it but sherdoggers think they know more about Judo than Kayla Harrison who is a 2x Olympic gold medallist in Judo.
I don't think anyone's going to argue he's not good enough to be a yellow belt. I was given a yellow after a month of Judo training because I was a brown belt at a BJJ school that did a lot of takedowns, so I picked things up quickly.
 
don't ask said:
I don't think anyone's going to argue he's not good enough to be a yellow belt. I was given a yellow after a month of Judo training because I was a brown belt at a BJJ school that did a lot of takedowns, so I picked things up quickly.
You're also a physical specimen.
 
justmark said:


Now also a judo yellow belt, as well as a BJJ black belt
I think you should have started a thread asking if Jiri can evolve or he hit his ceiling because that seems like a much more controversial question.
 
whats even crazier is that Kayla Harrison gave him his yellow belt when Coach Cruz claims to be a black belt in Judo, but doesn't offer any Judo classes at his gym
 
