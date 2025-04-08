I think she is bigger than Dillashaw and he walked at 155 when he fought 135. She is big as fuckI don't doubt it. Gal has like an 18" neck.
I don't think she will make 135 again.
Agreed.There was that fight a while back where she rehydrated up like 30lbs by fight day, insane shit
Dana really should try to create a Muscle Mommy weight class to retain Kayla and make WMMA more interesting
That's a ginormous weight cut for anyone and being a woman just makes it so much worse.She absolutely is. She rehydrated to 160 after her last 135 fight. She probably walks around in the 170+ range.
Lack of talent above 135lbs is your answer, this is Womens HW, 145lbs and above is just bloated 135ers, i guess minus the exception of Harrison and Cyborg maybe, who for some reason dont seem able to lose muscle for some reason unique to them, they are the only known big female fighters, the rest dont seem to have an issue fighting at 135lbs.
Who would fight in them? She was 155 in PFL. She should have stayed there. UFC had hard time keeping 145.