Media Kayla Harrison calls cut to 135 torture

If anybody wishes the 145 women's division still existed its her. If she wins the belt I can't see her having a long run due to the insane cut sadly.

Capture_8a6c22.png
 
Legendary said:
I think she is bigger than Dillashaw and he walked at 155 when he fought 135. She is big as fuck
She absolutely is. She rehydrated to 160 after her last 135 fight. She probably walks around in the 170+ range.
 
Mick Dojang said:
There was that fight a while back where she rehydrated up like 30lbs by fight day, insane shit

Dana really should try to create a Muscle Mommy weight class to retain Kayla and make WMMA more interesting
Agreed.
 
Maybe stop lifting so much?

This is an obvious case of someone that's paying the price for abusing PEDs in the past. Not a single woman would look like Kayla if clean/natural.

Very obvious case too. Girl probably has as much T as a man at this point.
 
Söze Aldo said:
She absolutely is. She rehydrated to 160 after her last 135 fight. She probably walks around in the 170+ range.
That's a ginormous weight cut for anyone and being a woman just makes it so much worse.
 
jeskola said:
I don't think she will make 135 again.
I think she will if she wins title and they can make the Nunes fight. If they cant she might just be done, she's done alot in her combat career, she's made money, she's got kids and seems to live a quiet life. She wanted to get UFC title and if she does and they can make a huge Nunes fight she'll do it but if not she probably will hang them up.
 
Pancake tiddies finna be the next 135p champ, if she can lay off the syrup!!🥞🏆🥞
 
Why aren’t there heavyweight classes for women?
 
Burd said:
Why aren’t there heavyweight classes for women?
Lack of talent above 135lbs is your answer, this is Womens HW, 145lbs and above is just bloated 135ers, i guess minus the exception of Harrison and Cyborg maybe, who for some reason dont seem able to lose muscle for some reason unique to them, they are the only known big female fighters, the rest dont seem to have an issue fighting at 135lbs.
 
