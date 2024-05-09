Television Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Boomb

Boomb

Hate the game, not the player.
@red
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
8,186
Reaction score
4,273
I just saw that Katt has a new Netflix special.

I tried to watch it, but the sound of his voice irritates the f out of me...(even though I watched his "infamous" Shannon Sharpe podcast.)

Anyone watched it already? Is it any good?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blaseblase
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
3K
ong bak
ong bak

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,872
Messages
55,522,626
Members
174,809
Latest member
vividwith33

Share this page

Back
Top