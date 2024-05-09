Boomb
@red
Sep 14, 2008
8,186
4,273
I just saw that Katt has a new Netflix special.
I tried to watch it, but the sound of his voice irritates the f out of me...(even though I watched his "infamous" Shannon Sharpe podcast.)
Anyone watched it already? Is it any good?
