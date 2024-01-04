Katt Williams wants all the smoke

I only saw a clip where he said Harvey Weinstein wanted to suck him in front of a group of men. That was enough for me. The guy needs help.
 
I've always thought Katt Williams was funny. He's obviously a smart guy, and very witty. Fires off one-liners and comebacks with the quickness.

Has he come out yet? He's super effeminate, but can be very aggressive. Surprisingly, there's a high crossover rate for pimps that demean and subjugate women also being pincushions themselves.
 
"I had to turn down $50 million 4 times just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about. Cuz P Diddy be wanting the body and you gotta tell him no. I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you that's why I can say them so freely."

Katt had all the time for that interview. I've watched a lot of Katt stand ups and interviews. He has never given me a reason to believe he's lying.

Not only that, but I applaud him for calling out the nasty stuff that happens in hollywood. Him and 50 Cent will continue to expose the weirdos, abusers, sickos. You don't have to be a perfect person in order to do it either. You just have to be brave.
 
Had a run where he was one of the best comedians in the world but he kind of went off the deep end. Wasn't he riding around on a rascal in a Target slapping people?

Still his joke about the difference in black and white people when getting the wrong number on the phone is a great bit.
 
