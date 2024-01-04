Katt Williams wants all the smoke

Katt had all the time for that interview. I've watched a lot of Katt stand ups and interviews. He has never given me a reason to believe he's lying.



Not only that, but I applaud him for calling out the nasty stuff that happens in hollywood. Him and 50 Cent will continue to expose the weirdos, abusers, sickos. You don't have to be a perfect person in order to do it either. You just have to be brave.