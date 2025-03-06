BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,848
- Reaction score
- 44,401
sometimes a thick NY accent can sound like that hahTaylor by robbery again. I hate her pitty-pat amateur style, very hard on the eyes.
Serrano is a beautiful boxer but she gets drawn into banging a bit too much. Plus, I don't know if it's just me but she sometimes sounds like she is slurring her words. Very sad, if true.
I don't see Serrano getting a decision if the fight is even remotely close. She's officially 0-2 against KT. I've always backed KT but this time I'll be pulling for Serrano.
RightWell this is just objectively wrong since the early market has it at a 6% difference between a dec win and outright for Serrano.
But I really hope people have this sentiment since I'll be trying to get down as much action as I can on Serrano by dec if the difference gets wide, but likely not the case so will just be a straight up play.