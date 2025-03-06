News Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 announced for July 11 in MSG

Serrano should've won the 2nd fight. First fight was super close, could've gone to either lady. Third fight should also be a banger.

Since this is in NYC, I might just go if I am able to! I think their trilogy is one of the most compelling in modern boxing. Kind of similar to Bivol-Beterbiev in how evenly they are matched.
 
I just don't rate Katie as a technical boxer. Serrano is the superior boxer by far.
 
Taylor by robbery again. I hate her pitty-pat amateur style, very hard on the eyes.

Serrano is a beautiful boxer but she gets drawn into banging a bit too much. Plus, I don't know if it's just me but she sometimes sounds like she is slurring her words. Very sad, if true.
 
that Indian said:
Taylor by robbery again. I hate her pitty-pat amateur style, very hard on the eyes.

Serrano is a beautiful boxer but she gets drawn into banging a bit too much. Plus, I don't know if it's just me but she sometimes sounds like she is slurring her words. Very sad, if true.

sometimes a thick NY accent can sound like that hah

and i think Serrano is at her best when she's stalking and cutting off the ring. but i think she'll have to change up her strategy because it doesnt seem to favor her against Katie in terms of judging
 
I don't see Serrano getting a decision if the fight is even remotely close. She's officially 0-2 against KT. I've always backed KT but this time I'll be pulling for Serrano.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I don't see Serrano getting a decision if the fight is even remotely close. She's officially 0-2 against KT. I've always backed KT but this time I'll be pulling for Serrano.


Well this is just objectively wrong since the early market has it at a 6% difference between a dec win and outright for Serrano.

But I really hope people have this sentiment since I'll be trying to get down as much action as I can on Serrano by dec if the difference gets wide, but likely not the case so will just be a straight up play.
 
No Mas said:
Well this is just objectively wrong since the early market has it at a 6% difference between a dec win and outright for Serrano.

But I really hope people have this sentiment since I'll be trying to get down as much action as I can on Serrano by dec if the difference gets wide, but likely not the case so will just be a straight up play.

Right
 
