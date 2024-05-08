"New York governor regrets saying Black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is"​

Another Democrat just like Joe Biden did a few years ago talks about how blacks don't know what a computer is. Can't stop the racism from flowing, there is a long list of things people like that think with what black people can't do, like afford voter ID's. but the strategy of gas lighting a race and making it seem like voting for you is the only way to help themselves is working, so why change it.“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things,” Hochul said while on stage at the Milken Institute Global Conference.The remark was not addressed during the interview and the governor went on to explain that her goal is to provide avenues for communities of color to access emerging artificial intelligence technologies as a means to address social inequality.Still, the comment drew immediate criticism from some political leaders in New York, including state Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo, a Bronx Democrat, who said the remark was “harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling.”In a statement later Monday, Hochul said “I misspoke and I regret it.”Next she will say if you don't vote for her "you ain't black"People were quick with the edits.