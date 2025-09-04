Dragonlordxxxxx
Teaser Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson
When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.From Academy Award winning director Kathryn Bigelow comes A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE. Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. In select theaters October 3 in the UK, globally October 10 and on Netflix October 24.
