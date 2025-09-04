Movies Kathryn Bigelow's A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (Teaser Trailer)

Teaser Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.From Academy Award winning director Kathryn Bigelow comes A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE. Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. In select theaters October 3 in the UK, globally October 10 and on Netflix October 24.

 
When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond
I really dig this trailer because it gives you just enough to tantalize you but doesnt spell out the whole dang story and all the surprises, as trailers so often do these days, it leaves you with a true sense of mystery

After watching it, i am curious as heck to watch it and find out what the heck is actually going on

Is it aliens?

Is it Russians?

What is going on!?
 
My sister was an extra for this. Looks like a cool movie.
 
I watched it. Don't click below unless you want a review.

If there is not a part 2.... it sucks... don't waste your time unless you're interested in the protocol for a nuclear attack. However, they got a huge thing wrong. They had our only missile defense against a missile-to-missile attack. That's not true. My boss worked on SDI (Starwars) lasers in space back in the 1980s. He got declassified on it nearly a decade ago now. It works. The only reason he was declassified was because we have something better now.
 
Zoom in. Now zoom out. Now move the camera for no reason. No, I said NO REASON! Pan down to her coffee cup or something.

Ok now back up to her face. Now shake the camera for realism. More. More. Zoom in again.

Come on, Barry, more camera movement! How else are they going to feel the realism? Just because we're using shitty digital cameras? It's not enough, Barry!
 
Ok the ridiculous camera movement calmed down enough that I could finally get into the movie. It was good for a while, then it wasn't.
 
My wife did a russian dub for this movie for one of the unofficial studios.
She said it was confusing and weird.
 
