HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 24,111
- Reaction score
- 44,892
CNN —
In 2023, Dan Bongino, star podcaster, demanded to know: “What the hell are they hiding with Jeffrey Epstein?” In 2025, Dan Bongino, FBI deputy director, disappointed the 2023 version of himself. “I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself,” he wrote Sunday in an X post. Bongino was flooded with replies, many of the accusatory variety, from people who refuse to believe him...
Bongino’s contentious post on X came after he and his boss, FBI director Kash Patel, appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show...
But the two men also repeatedly tried to tamp down expectations about future revelations. And in a couple of cases they tried to deflate conspiratorial claims that have propped up and united Trump’s base...
Numerous MAGA media influencers have argued that the government is covering up information about last year’s Trump assassination attempts, for example. Bongino tried to let those people down easy. When Bartiromo asked about the cases, he let out a sigh, then emphasized that he had personally reviewed all the evidence. “I’m not going to tell people what they want to hear. I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “And whether you like it or not is up to you. If there was a big explosive ‘there’ there… we would have told you.”
In 2023, Dan Bongino, star podcaster, demanded to know: “What the hell are they hiding with Jeffrey Epstein?” In 2025, Dan Bongino, FBI deputy director, disappointed the 2023 version of himself. “I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself,” he wrote Sunday in an X post. Bongino was flooded with replies, many of the accusatory variety, from people who refuse to believe him...
Bongino’s contentious post on X came after he and his boss, FBI director Kash Patel, appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show...
But the two men also repeatedly tried to tamp down expectations about future revelations. And in a couple of cases they tried to deflate conspiratorial claims that have propped up and united Trump’s base...
Numerous MAGA media influencers have argued that the government is covering up information about last year’s Trump assassination attempts, for example. Bongino tried to let those people down easy. When Bartiromo asked about the cases, he let out a sigh, then emphasized that he had personally reviewed all the evidence. “I’m not going to tell people what they want to hear. I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “And whether you like it or not is up to you. If there was a big explosive ‘there’ there… we would have told you.”