Karo Parisyan: At one point, Frank Shamrock was the best, my favorite fighter for 1 minute!

Karo mentioned that before Fedor, Frank Shamrock was the GOAT in the UFC. It was a brief point but he mentions that Frank was the greatest of all time. Karo mentioned that when he was young, Frank Shamrock was his fighter and someone he looked up to while he was coming up in the game and never forgot how amazing Frank was.
I agree with him. Undefeated in the UFC with heroic performance vs Tito since he overcame the size difference with cardio and one of the best MMA style kickboxing skills which was taught by Javier Mendez which put AKA on the map.
