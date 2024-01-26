Absolutely love this fight. The fact that Silva has never gone the distance, win or lose is wild. Currently sitting at 8 KOs and 9 subs, does she even it up or follow Shavkat's lead? All kidding aside, much higher risk with less reward for Silva than the initially announced Lauren Murphy matchup. Lipski has shown on her recent run that you better mind your Ps and Qs when you share the cage with her because she will expose you if you don't.
Also, quick plug for the other FLW Silva getting her big test next weekend against Araujo. Definitely see the Silvas clashing down the line with a lot riding on the fight. Said it before and I'll say it again, Flyweight is the best division in WMMA.
Women's BW and FW have always been a wasteland of talent/athleticism, that's why Ronda/Nunes could dominate for as long as they did.
Women's SW was supposed to be the most exciting/deep division, but over time it's gotten real-thin at the top - Rose moved to FLY, Carla retired, the top 10 left is now:
Champ - Zhang
1 - Xiaonan - Talented but not really elite or proven yet, with little name value
2 - Suarez - Barely has even fought (2 fights in last 5 years), best win is washed Andrade that is stylistic gimme-fight
3. Lemos - Can hit hard but shallow game and exposed against Zhang
4. Andrade - Pretty washed but if fights grapplers that don't have wrestling (i.e. Dean) or shot athletes (Lauren Murphy) can still bang them out
5. Jandiroba - Good fighter, kind of peaked as a gatekeeper to the elite, no name value
6. Rodriguez - Fun fighter, but they made her fight Lemos to get a title shot and got wrecked; still hope though
7. Dern - Amazing grappling, garbage striking, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.
8. Ribas - Fun action fighter that can fight in all phases, definitely not champ level but solid for aciton
9. Pinheiro - 3 fights in last 2 years, last fight KO'd by Ribas, best win a washed Waterson....who is she again?
10. Godinez - 10 UFC fights so at least she's active, but basically has been learning the game beating up the mid-tier/lower-tier talent of the division; when she got a set-up she lost (Angela Hill)
Just looking at the women's FLY rankings you've got 4 legit champ/champ contenders (Grasso/Valentina/Blanchfield/Fiorot) and there is a lot more violent-fighters + name value in the other ranked contenders.