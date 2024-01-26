News Karine Silva vs Ariane Lipski April 27

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
35,827
Reaction score
27,444
www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, April 27, 2024 with 13 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

With fights like Pennington vs Bueno Silva, it can be easy to hate on WMMA. But Ariane Lipski vs Karine Silva is a fantastic contender eliminator between two girls who have looked flawless in their last three UFC appearances.

Karine Silva is 3-0 in the UFC with three first round finishes, and has simply looked flawless.

From 2019-2022 it seemed Lipski had no business in the UFC, and arguably should have been cut after losing to recent torture victim Cachoeira. But Lipski scored three big upsets to go 3-0 in 2023, completely dominating Casey O'Neill in her most recent outing.

The flyweight division is wide open, and the winner of this fight is arguably 1 win away from a title shot. Assuming Lipski is priced anywhere close to +200, I'll probably end up putting money on her to score her 4th straight upset.
 
Yeh, looking forward to this one.

Queeen of Violence Lipski vs the true Queen of Violence Karine.

Karine doesn't have strong takedowns and her striking isn't as clean as Lipski's. Karine does also tend to slow down a bit. We just don't see it often because she's usually finished her opponent before then.

if Lipski can keep a decent pace, use her longer strikes, and avoid the tds, she'll win.
 
Absolutely love this fight. The fact that Silva has never gone the distance, win or lose is wild. Currently sitting at 8 KOs and 9 subs, does she even it up or follow Shavkat's lead? All kidding aside, much higher risk with less reward for Silva than the initially announced Lauren Murphy matchup. Lipski has shown on her recent run that you better mind your Ps and Qs when you share the cage with her because she will expose you if you don't.

Also, quick plug for the other FLW Silva getting her big test next weekend against Araujo. Definitely see the Silvas clashing down the line with a lot riding on the fight. Said it before and I'll say it again, Flyweight is the best division in WMMA.
 
numberonebspod said:
Absolutely love this fight. The fact that Silva has never gone the distance, win or lose is wild. Currently sitting at 8 KOs and 9 subs, does she even it up or follow Shavkat's lead? All kidding aside, much higher risk with less reward for Silva than the initially announced Lauren Murphy matchup. Lipski has shown on her recent run that you better mind your Ps and Qs when you share the cage with her because she will expose you if you don't.

Also, quick plug for the other FLW Silva getting her big test next weekend against Araujo. Definitely see the Silvas clashing down the line with a lot riding on the fight. Said it before and I'll say it again, Flyweight is the best division in WMMA.
Click to expand...
Wouldn't mind at all if Natalia Silva gets the next title shot after she beats Araujo. She's a sniper.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Wouldn't mind at all if Natalia Silva gets the next title shot after she beats Araujo. She's a sniper.
Click to expand...
Think she'll contend at some point, but is young and I think still 1 away. Winner of Blanchfield/Fiorot for the next shot and then winner of Araujo/Silva takes on winner of Chookagian/Barber. If winner of that 4 fighter tournament is one of the young guns then they get the subsequent shot.
 
numberonebspod said:
Absolutely love this fight. The fact that Silva has never gone the distance, win or lose is wild. Currently sitting at 8 KOs and 9 subs, does she even it up or follow Shavkat's lead? All kidding aside, much higher risk with less reward for Silva than the initially announced Lauren Murphy matchup. Lipski has shown on her recent run that you better mind your Ps and Qs when you share the cage with her because she will expose you if you don't.

Also, quick plug for the other FLW Silva getting her big test next weekend against Araujo. Definitely see the Silvas clashing down the line with a lot riding on the fight. Said it before and I'll say it again, Flyweight is the best division in WMMA.
Click to expand...

Women's BW and FW have always been a wasteland of talent/athleticism, that's why Ronda/Nunes could dominate for as long as they did.

Women's SW was supposed to be the most exciting/deep division, but over time it's gotten real-thin at the top - Rose moved to FLY, Carla retired, the top 10 left is now:

Champ - Zhang
1 - Xiaonan - Talented but not really elite or proven yet, with little name value
2 - Suarez - Barely has even fought (2 fights in last 5 years), best win is washed Andrade that is stylistic gimme-fight
3. Lemos - Can hit hard but shallow game and exposed against Zhang
4. Andrade - Pretty washed but if fights grapplers that don't have wrestling (i.e. Dean) or shot athletes (Lauren Murphy) can still bang them out
5. Jandiroba - Good fighter, kind of peaked as a gatekeeper to the elite, no name value
6. Rodriguez - Fun fighter, but they made her fight Lemos to get a title shot and got wrecked; still hope though
7. Dern - Amazing grappling, garbage striking, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.
8. Ribas - Fun action fighter that can fight in all phases, definitely not champ level but solid for aciton
9. Pinheiro - 3 fights in last 2 years, last fight KO'd by Ribas, best win a washed Waterson....who is she again?
10. Godinez - 10 UFC fights so at least she's active, but basically has been learning the game beating up the mid-tier/lower-tier talent of the division; when she got a set-up she lost (Angela Hill)

Just looking at the women's FLY rankings you've got 4 legit champ/champ contenders (Grasso/Valentina/Blanchfield/Fiorot) and there is a lot more violent-fighters + name value in the other ranked contenders.
 
Karine is f killer. 100% finish rate.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Women's BW and FW have always been a wasteland of talent/athleticism, that's why Ronda/Nunes could dominate for as long as they did.

Women's SW was supposed to be the most exciting/deep division, but over time it's gotten real-thin at the top - Rose moved to FLY, Carla retired, the top 10 left is now:

Champ - Zhang
1 - Xiaonan - Talented but not really elite or proven yet, with little name value
2 - Suarez - Barely has even fought (2 fights in last 5 years), best win is washed Andrade that is stylistic gimme-fight
3. Lemos - Can hit hard but shallow game and exposed against Zhang
4. Andrade - Pretty washed but if fights grapplers that don't have wrestling (i.e. Dean) or shot athletes (Lauren Murphy) can still bang them out
5. Jandiroba - Good fighter, kind of peaked as a gatekeeper to the elite, no name value
6. Rodriguez - Fun fighter, but they made her fight Lemos to get a title shot and got wrecked; still hope though
7. Dern - Amazing grappling, garbage striking, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.
8. Ribas - Fun action fighter that can fight in all phases, definitely not champ level but solid for aciton
9. Pinheiro - 3 fights in last 2 years, last fight KO'd by Ribas, best win a washed Waterson....who is she again?
10. Godinez - 10 UFC fights so at least she's active, but basically has been learning the game beating up the mid-tier/lower-tier talent of the division; when she got a set-up she lost (Angela Hill)

Just looking at the women's FLY rankings you've got 4 legit champ/champ contenders (Grasso/Valentina/Blanchfield/Fiorot) and there is a lot more violent-fighters + name value in the other ranked contenders.
Click to expand...
Flyweight benefitted from Valentina being such a dominant champ. It seems like whenever the bar is set that high, it results in elevating the rest of the division. SW benefitted from JJ's run, WW was stale with Usman at the top and MW with Izzy and now both divisions are super competitive with a great blend of champ level vets, champ level prospects, great gatekeepers (not saying that in a derogatory manner), and prospects that are intriguing who are still on the come up. Really hoping that we see something similar with SW again. Obviously, there are exceptions with the higher weight classes as naturally there will be less talent at those weights.
 
numberonebspod said:
Think she'll contend at some point, but is young and I think still 1 away. Winner of Blanchfield/Fiorot for the next shot and then winner of Araujo/Silva takes on winner of Chookagian/Barber. If winner of that 4 fighter tournament is one of the young guns then they get the subsequent shot.
Click to expand...
good point. what am i thinking. blanchfield/fiorot is clear #1 contender.
 
EndlessCritic said:
She's definitely a title contender.

We could find out real quick if the UFC matches her with Blanchfield.
Click to expand...

She's gonna struggle with anyone who puts the pace on her. Erin can do that, but I don't think Erin really has the skills to back that pressure up. Most likely she'll get her down but then there's a good chance Karine finds a sub from there.

I don't think she'd have much chance against Natalia Silva.

They should give her Cortez next. She's a little up in the rankings and needs to fight soon.
 
She looked a bit tired in the third yesterday, thats something to keep in mind.
Overall good display from both girls, wmma is getting better, little by little
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez Sat. April 27 4pm et ESPN+
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
MrCoffee
MrCoffee
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs. Perez Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 4/27 at 4pm ET
85 86 87
Replies
2K
Views
16K
Dr Fong
D
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Props and Parlays 4pm ET 4-27
Replies
17
Views
595
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,294
Messages
55,481,205
Members
174,788
Latest member
Blueguy

Share this page

Back
Top