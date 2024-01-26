Women's BW and FW have always been a wasteland of talent/athleticism, that's why Ronda/Nunes could dominate for as long as they did.



Women's SW was supposed to be the most exciting/deep division, but over time it's gotten real-thin at the top - Rose moved to FLY, Carla retired, the top 10 left is now:



Champ - Zhang

1 - Xiaonan - Talented but not really elite or proven yet, with little name value

2 - Suarez - Barely has even fought (2 fights in last 5 years), best win is washed Andrade that is stylistic gimme-fight

3. Lemos - Can hit hard but shallow game and exposed against Zhang

4. Andrade - Pretty washed but if fights grapplers that don't have wrestling (i.e. Dean) or shot athletes (Lauren Murphy) can still bang them out

5. Jandiroba - Good fighter, kind of peaked as a gatekeeper to the elite, no name value

6. Rodriguez - Fun fighter, but they made her fight Lemos to get a title shot and got wrecked; still hope though

7. Dern - Amazing grappling, garbage striking, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.

8. Ribas - Fun action fighter that can fight in all phases, definitely not champ level but solid for aciton

9. Pinheiro - 3 fights in last 2 years, last fight KO'd by Ribas, best win a washed Waterson....who is she again?

10. Godinez - 10 UFC fights so at least she's active, but basically has been learning the game beating up the mid-tier/lower-tier talent of the division; when she got a set-up she lost (Angela Hill)



Just looking at the women's FLY rankings you've got 4 legit champ/champ contenders (Grasso/Valentina/Blanchfield/Fiorot) and there is a lot more violent-fighters + name value in the other ranked contenders.