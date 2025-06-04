cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 34,121
- Reaction score
- 37,590
Has a book coming out called independent, along with leaving the democrat party.
Supposedly a tell all about the broken White House she was apart of, how the democrat party is broken, and oh yes, how we need to fight mis and disinformation.
What a cunt lol. She is one of the biggest mouthpieces of misinformation and gaslighting, trying to cash in.
