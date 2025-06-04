Social Karine Jean-Picard has left the democrat party

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
34,121
Reaction score
37,590
Has a book coming out called independent, along with leaving the democrat party.

Supposedly a tell all about the broken White House she was apart of, how the democrat party is broken, and oh yes, how we need to fight mis and disinformation.

What a cunt lol. She is one of the biggest mouthpieces of misinformation and gaslighting, trying to cash in.

 
Obvious grift is obvious, but it is kind of funny at how all these soulless rats are jumping off a ship they helped build. The Dems must be pretty pissed at their ROI.
 
in fairness, it must be awful working in the white house.
imagine the creeps you have to deal with every day.
 
