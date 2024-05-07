Law Karen School Superintendent Fired for Punishing Students Not Clapping for her Daughter

TLDR:

Superintendent's daughter plays high school softball. She thought that applause for her daughter getting an award at an end of season banquet wasn't as loud as it was for other players. She calls a fellow softball player and intimidates and threatens her.

The superintendent conducted an investigation, but did not notify coaches or parents who were at the banquet, and the result was that a player competing for the same roster spot as the superintendent's daughter was banned from extracurricular activities unless she signed a confession/apology the following school year, and threatened to ban seniors from graduation.

Then she lied to the school board about what she did.

 
"Karen" was fun for about two weeks several years ago. Now it gets overused to the point where it has lost all meaning. I didn't watch the video, but from what you described this lady just sounds like a crazy asshole.
 
Hog-train said:
TLDR:

Superintendent's daughter plays high school softball. She thought that applause for her daughter getting an award at an end of season banquet wasn't as loud as it was for other players. She calls a fellow softball player and intimidates and threatens her.

The superintendent conducted an investigation, but did not notify coaches or parents who were at the banquet, and the result was that a player competing for the same roster spot as the superintendent's daughter was banned from extracurricular activities unless she signed a confession/apology the following school year, and threatened to ban seniors from graduation.

Then she lied to the school board about what she did.

From what you say, sounds fair.

What's the angle?
 
Good they fired her and I hope this follows her for the rest of her life.
 
