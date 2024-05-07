TLDR:



Superintendent's daughter plays high school softball. She thought that applause for her daughter getting an award at an end of season banquet wasn't as loud as it was for other players. She calls a fellow softball player and intimidates and threatens her.



The superintendent conducted an investigation, but did not notify coaches or parents who were at the banquet, and the result was that a player competing for the same roster spot as the superintendent's daughter was banned from extracurricular activities unless she signed a confession/apology the following school year, and threatened to ban seniors from graduation.



Then she lied to the school board about what she did.



