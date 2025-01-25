F1980
Who do you think is right here?
Trump wants the people to be able to go and start cleaning their burnt up house now
But homeowners need a permit in order to start doing so. The people said it usually takes 18 months to get the permit, but Karen Bass says she can get them permits in a week
But Trump is pushing back and says a week is too long and they should be able to get a dumpster and start cleaning this very moment
It's a safety concern, Karen Bass says
