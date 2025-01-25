  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Karen Bass and Trump get in a heated back and forth

Who do you think is right here?

Trump wants the people to be able to go and start cleaning their burnt up house now

But homeowners need a permit in order to start doing so. The people said it usually takes 18 months to get the permit, but Karen Bass says she can get them permits in a week

But Trump is pushing back and says a week is too long and they should be able to get a dumpster and start cleaning this very moment

It's a safety concern, Karen Bass says

 
The President of the United States has no tolerance for unqualified, idiotic DEI failures


If I had a burned up lot, I know I could clean it up in a day or two by myself. It'd be a square plot of dirt after I got done with it. I'd have the trash piled up neatly by the sidewalk for the trashman to come collect. Make his job easier too. I might even have grass sprouting again by the 2nd week. Cake walk

The real men here know what I'm talking about. You guys would do it too just as fast.

MAGA
 
Karen Ass can go back to Africa.

She says a week. Government red tape. Government wants to hold you up. Permits, make money, control, make more money, control.

Their house, do what you want.

Not safe? What is this 3rd grade and get out the safety scissors??

This is why we need to cut 80% of the Government. Go Trump!
 
Bass wants to make sure there is plenty of time for those homes to be looted of all valuables, because reparations or white supremacy or something along those lines.
 
