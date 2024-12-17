Movies KARATE KID: LEGENDS Starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio (Official Trailer)

Update: December 17, 2024

Official Trailer for KARATE KID: LEGENDS Starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. In theaters May 30.

 
I saw the movie poster in the theater and I had to do a triple take and check my watch to see if it was April 1, and this is not a fake. Hollywood is really running out of ideas and being risk adverse these days eh? The plot sounds the exact same and they are relying on bringing back nostalgic characters to sell tickets

No Johnny will not watch. A Karate .ovie about ........ KUNG FU if it doesn't at lesdt have Johnny or Krese in it.
 
