Movies KARATE KID: LEGENDS Starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

Update: December 17, 2024

Official Trailer for KARATE KID: LEGENDS Starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. In theaters May 30.

 
I saw the movie poster in the theater and I had to do a triple take and check my watch to see if it was April 1, and this is not a fake. Hollywood is really running out of ideas and being risk adverse these days eh? The plot sounds the exact same and they are relying on bringing back nostalgic characters to sell tickets

"Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown."

So...like Eagle Fang except replace Johnny with Han?
 
Plissken said:
Karate has its' origins in kung-fu, I believe crane style. The early Okinawan founders studied in China, so technically there can be some commonality.
Click to expand...
Fair enough but in the US if you walk into a random karate dojo vs a random kwoon for kung fu, your chances of learning something useful at the karate dojo is much higher.
 
Even though Karate is the more practical art now, it was still influenced by kung fu.

Also, Jackie Chans old ass would still lay a kung fu beatdown on Ralph Machio, anyday.
 
They sure are trying to milk every last drop from this franchise
 
Garbage.

The reason Cobra Kai works is because it's a silly comedy about Johnny Lawrence. The more they focus on Daniel the worse the show gets.

So now they make a movie with only Daniel? No Johnny at all? No Terry Silver? No thanks.

I love Jackie Chan but everything from that movie needs to be scrapped.
 
