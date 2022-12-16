Karate Combat, betting thread, BetOnline

Karate Combat betting thread

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/3637-karate-combat-kc

Wrestling, submissions, elbows are not permitted.

Fighting takes place in a 6,5m x 6,5m (21'4" x 21'4") square combat pit surrounded by 45° angled walls.

A match consists of 3 rounds each lasting 3 minutes with the possibility of 2 additional rounds for championship fights.

Scoring uses a 10-point must system and is based on aggression and effectiveness of attacks.

3 judges evaluate each fight from a position around the combat pit.

Scoring cards are omitted in case of a knock-out.

Equipment consists of 4oz gloves, mouthpieces, groin protectors for male contestants, karate belts and officially designed long karate trousers with national emblems or flags.

A grounded opponent may use up kicks while the standing opponent may use ground punches.

After 5 seconds any grounded opponent will be brought back to a standing position by the referee.

Karate Combat 37, Saturday, December 17, Orlando, Florida
8:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96306-karate-combat-37

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/karate-combat-37-2749

Eoghan Chelmiah -400
Jesus Lopez +300
Rafael Aghayev +195
Raymond Daniels -245
Gabriel Varga -1300
Tommy Azouz +675
Rob Buxton +400
Sasha Palatnikov -600
Gabriel Stankunas +100
Maximo Nunez -130
Samuel Ericsson -350
Tarek Khelifi +275
Andres Madera +285
Maciej Tercjak -360
Gabo Diaz -350
Samy Ennkhaili +275

Maximo Nunez
64.9606 inch Height
34.05512 inch Arm Reach
1.37792 inch Arm Reach advantage
36.6141 inch Leg Reach
0.7873 inch Leg Reach advantage

vs.

Gabriel Stankunas
64.1732 inch Height
32.6772 inch Arm Reach
35.8268 inch Leg Reach

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...bat-37-maximo-apex-nunez-vs-gabriel-stankunas

Maximo Nunez -130 maybe


 
Bol has a parlay option, i feel like Christmas has come early to us. Love all these cards.
 
Rafael Aghayev is now 400+ this just happened a few seconds ago, some mass money on Ramon Daniels. RD is pushing 43 and he looks old in his last fight, not as fast as before, Rafael is a game dog, he's got gold medals in karate and he has solid defense, he can score takedowns and gnp. I like him as a 400+ underdog.

Rafael Aghayev (@aghayev_rafael) • Instagram photos and videos
Rafael Aghayev (+385) over Raymond Daniels $10.00 to win $38.50

Great call.
 
Rafael Aghayev (+385) over Raymond Daniels $10.00 to win $38.50

Great call.
i never got to reep the benefits, my parlay died by the time it got there, and the fight was not available to me anymore. Glad someone made some money.
 
Karate Combat 39

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/101291-karate-combat-39
https://www.youtube.com/KarateCombat
https://twitter.com/hashtag/KC39?src=hashtag_click&f=live

https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/karate-combat-39

kc39.jpg


May 20 Sat 2023 - Karate Combat 39
11:00 PM
25201
Bruno Souza
+124
25202
Luiz Rocha
-154
11:00 PM
25203
Sasha Palatnikov
+405
25204
Raymond Daniels
-555
11:00 PM
25205
Tommy Azouz
+350
25206
Shahzaib Rindh
-450
11:00 PM
25207
Gabriel Stankunas
-105
25208
Ignacio Capllonch
-125
11:00 PM
25209
Cody Jerabek
+275
25210
Antonio Arroyo
-350
11:00 PM
25211
Maciej Tercjak
+120
25212
Alberto Ramirez
-150
11:00 PM
25213
Rahul Bhowmick
+600
25214
Elijah Everill
-850
11:00 PM
25215
Nathalia Dinis
+225
25216
Ana Luiza Da Silva
-285
11:00 PM
25217
Adam Rosa Ramos
+275
25218
Zakaria BenBouchta
-350
11:00 PM
25219
Will Esparza
+200
25220
Jonathan Broad
-260

https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/karate-combat-39

Free live official stream here at 7:00 PM eastern:

 
