Karate Combat, betting thread, BetOnline

Karate Combat betting thread
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/3637-karate-combat-kc
Wrestling, submissions, elbows are not permitted.
Fighting takes place in a 6,5m x 6,5m (21'4" x 21'4") square combat pit surrounded by 45° angled walls.
A match consists of 3 rounds each lasting 3 minutes with the possibility of 2 additional rounds for championship fights.
Scoring uses a 10-point must system and is based on aggression and effectiveness of attacks.
3 judges evaluate each fight from a position around the combat pit.
Scoring cards are omitted in case of a knock-out.
Equipment consists of 4oz gloves, mouthpieces, groin protectors for male contestants, karate belts and officially designed long karate trousers with national emblems or flags.
A grounded opponent may use up kicks while the standing opponent may use ground punches.
After 5 seconds any grounded opponent will be brought back to a standing position by the referee.
---
Karate Combat 37, Saturday, December 17, Orlando, Florida
8:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96306-karate-combat-37
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/karate-combat-37-2749
Eoghan Chelmiah -400
Jesus Lopez +300
Rafael Aghayev +195
Raymond Daniels -245
Gabriel Varga -1300
Tommy Azouz +675
Rob Buxton +400
Sasha Palatnikov -600
Gabriel Stankunas +100
Maximo Nunez -130
Samuel Ericsson -350
Tarek Khelifi +275
Andres Madera +285
Maciej Tercjak -360
Gabo Diaz -350
Samy Ennkhaili +275
....
Maximo Nunez
64.9606 inch Height
34.05512 inch Arm Reach
1.37792 inch Arm Reach advantage
36.6141 inch Leg Reach
0.7873 inch Leg Reach advantage
vs.
Gabriel Stankunas
64.1732 inch Height
32.6772 inch Arm Reach
35.8268 inch Leg Reach
https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...bat-37-maximo-apex-nunez-vs-gabriel-stankunas
Maximo Nunez -130 maybe
