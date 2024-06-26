Kowboy On Sherdog
Karate Combat 47
Friday 06.28.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: Karate Combat
Venue: Universal Studios Florida
Location: Orlando, Florida
Enclosure:
Grappling Bouts: 2
Main Card – YouTube / UFC Fight Pass – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Rafael Alves vs. James Vick
Arturo Vergara vs. Joe Penafiel
Alejandro Brugal vs. Armus Guyton
Luis Melendez vs. Jose Esparza
Lorenzo Trevino vs. Jonathan Ortiz
Loxbey Montalvan vs. Jonathan Rodriguez
Gabriel Stankunas vs. Gustavo Genao
Kat Nelson vs. Brittney Cloudy
Javier Arteaga vs. Justin McCollum
Phil Rowe vs. Lucas LaRue
Isaque Bahiense vs. Pedro Rocha