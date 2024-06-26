  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP Karate Combat 47 Rafael Alves vs. James Vick Friday 06.28.2024 at 07:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (YouTube/Fight Pass)

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
88,717
Reaction score
133,499
udBRsN0.jpeg


Karate Combat 47
Friday 06.28.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: Karate Combat
Venue: Universal Studios Florida
Location: Orlando, Florida
Enclosure:
Grappling Bouts: 2

Main Card – YouTube / UFC Fight Pass – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Rafael Alves vs. James Vick
Arturo Vergara vs. Joe Penafiel
Alejandro Brugal vs. Armus Guyton
Luis Melendez vs. Jose Esparza
Lorenzo Trevino vs. Jonathan Ortiz
Loxbey Montalvan vs. Jonathan Rodriguez
Gabriel Stankunas vs. Gustavo Genao
Kat Nelson vs. Brittney Cloudy
Javier Arteaga vs. Justin McCollum
Phil Rowe vs. Lucas LaRue
Isaque Bahiense vs. Pedro Rocha​
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Sticky
PBP Invicta FC 55: Bernardo vs. Rubin Friday 06.28.2024 at 08:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (CBS Sports Network)
Replies
16
Views
281
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Sticky
PBP PFL 6: 2024 Regular Season Loughnane vs. Gonzales Friday 06.28.2024 at 06:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (ESPN/ESPN+)
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
624
BabyBlue_Bomber
BabyBlue_Bomber
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP ACA 177: Bagov vs Friday 06.28.2024 at 09:00 AM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (ACA-MMA)
Replies
4
Views
212
DC23
DC23
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP Karate Combat 45: Rockhold vs. Schilling 4/20 11AM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Fight Pass / YouTube)
17 18 19
Replies
360
Views
9K
TITS
TITS
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP LFA 183: Cantanhede vs Guimarães 5/3 8PM ET (Fight Pass) *** Sherdog Discussion ***
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
3K
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,520
Messages
55,764,361
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top