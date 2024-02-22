PrideNverDies
No they did not. They just removed the time limit for punching when a guy is put on his back. This is not MMA or even MMA adjacent.A month ago KC legalized basically full MMA rules.
Option for former MMA/UFC guys who want to kick as well.
Unless you're Sam Alvey and can win a title in karate without a single kick thrown.