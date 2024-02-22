Media Karate Combat 44

A month ago KC legalized basically full MMA rules. So once a fighter is taken down there's no time limit anymore. Elbows still not allowed but knees are. My friend is also fighting in this event lol

98e47b74.jpg
 
i have to admit these KC events are kind of fun. they don't take themselves too seriously, and they have decent action. comparable to ONE's morning cards.
 
Option for former MMA/UFC guys who want to kick as well.

Unless you're Sam Alvey and can win a title in karate without a single kick thrown.
 
Momentosis said:
Option for former MMA/UFC guys who want to kick as well.

Unless you're Sam Alvey and can win a title in karate without a single kick thrown.
Speaking of former UFC guys, Andre Ewell got KO'd on the ground in the fight before that, yikes!
 
I never seen this before but its been pretty entertaining so far
 
