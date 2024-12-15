Kape with a blatant low blow

digitalia**
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2011
- Messages
- 195
- Reaction score
- 115
and I'm VERY OKAY with it
You act as if he owes you for a pack of smokes.Keith Peterson is the absolute worst
good performance but what a dislikable human being
bruno is a tough classy guy who brought it
Bruno is a cheating bum who should be cutgood performance but what a dislikable human being
bruno is a tough classy guy who brought it
All of the greats before him experienced this as well.
Bruno is a class act always has been
Those was unintentional fouls
Kape isn’t a scum bag because of his foul — it’s because of his antics and disrespect
If you can look me in the eye and with a straight face say at least that third kick to the junk was an "unintentional foul" you need your head examined.Bruno is a class act always has been
Those was unintentional fouls
Kape isn’t a scum bag because of his foul — it’s because of his antics and disrespect
Huh?I my book Silva lost any good will he still had after the Weidman fight. Weidman spent the whole fight trying to gouge SIlva's eyes out. Tonight, Silva spent the first two rounds trying to ensure Kape would never have children.
Let's have a special Weidman/Silva remantch where Weidman is allowed to poke Silva in the eyes and Silva is allowed to kick Weidman in the balls. Loser gets cut from the UFC, and the winner....well, he gets cut too.
Non of them were intentional. Kape was going to win but that nut shot not getting a stop in action isn't fair. You could hear the impact so I have no idea how Peterson missed it.