Kape with a blatant low blow

I my book Silva lost any good will he still had after the Weidman fight. Weidman spent the whole fight trying to gouge SIlva's eyes out. Tonight, Silva spent the first two rounds trying to ensure Kape would never have children.



Let's have a special Weidman/Silva remantch where Weidman is allowed to poke Silva in the eyes and Silva is allowed to kick Weidman in the balls. Loser gets cut from the UFC, and the winner....well, he gets cut too.