Kape with a blatant low blow

good performance but what a dislikable human being

bruno is a tough classy guy who brought it
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
how is kicking a dude x3 in the nuts classy? plus eye poking him?
Click to expand...

Bruno is a class act always has been

Those was unintentional fouls

Kape isn’t a scum bag because of his foul — it’s because of his antics and disrespect
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
Bruno is a class act always has been

Those was unintentional fouls

Kape isn’t a scum bag because of his foul — it’s because of his antics and disrespect
Click to expand...

unintentional? every time he low blowed him Kape was lighting him up... it was a desperation attempt to stop the strikes from smashing him
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
Bruno is a class act always has been

Those was unintentional fouls

Kape isn’t a scum bag because of his foul — it’s because of his antics and disrespect
Click to expand...
If you can look me in the eye and with a straight face say at least that third kick to the junk was an "unintentional foul" you need your head examined.

It was a 6-to-12 kick straight to the cup. That doesn't happen by accident.

Since he'd kicked him low twice already he doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt anyway.
 
I my book Silva lost any good will he still had after the Weidman fight. Weidman spent the whole fight trying to gouge SIlva's eyes out. Tonight, Silva spent the first two rounds trying to ensure Kape would never have children.

Let's have a special Weidman/Silva remantch where Weidman is allowed to poke Silva in the eyes and Silva is allowed to kick Weidman in the balls. Loser gets cut from the UFC, and the winner....well, he gets cut too.
 
Bruno Silva is such a scumbag
 
PaulieVegas27 said:
I my book Silva lost any good will he still had after the Weidman fight. Weidman spent the whole fight trying to gouge SIlva's eyes out. Tonight, Silva spent the first two rounds trying to ensure Kape would never have children.

Let's have a special Weidman/Silva remantch where Weidman is allowed to poke Silva in the eyes and Silva is allowed to kick Weidman in the balls. Loser gets cut from the UFC, and the winner....well, he gets cut too.
Click to expand...
Huh?
<Kpop01>
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
how is kicking a dude x3 in the nuts classy? plus eye poking him?
Click to expand...
Non of them were intentional. Kape was going to win but that nut shot not getting a stop in action isn't fair. You could hear the impact so I have no idea how Peterson missed it.

Also just remember this is the same Kape that was one half of the clown show with Mokaev. Growling like rabid dogs in the hotel lobby but when they get locked in a cage and get paid to fight they just stood there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMMAnalyst
Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
SkinnyClaw
S
Blanqa Blanqua
The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
7K
HHJ
HHJ
octagonation
Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,597
Messages
56,659,250
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top