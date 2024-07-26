Kape weighs in at 125.5

Goat Poster
Mokaev hasn't weighed in, but probably won't have problems. Hope Kape smokes him.
Yup, and it was a good thing, fuck Izzy.
He's the little Giga chad who fears no man. ftfy
Izzy stepped up to him first. Kape totally embarrassed him.
Trying? He told Izzy to sit the fuck down and Izzy sat the fuck down lol
Yeah fuck'm
Well he's already been punished. Lost big paychecks and lost the title shot.
True fun fighting style and FLW needs as much new blood as it can get. Just personally I couldn't imagine him spending the next few years at FLW without missing again.

Instead of shitting on the guy i'd rather be happy if he can continue to get his shit together. Dude is obviously a top talent in the cage.
Instead of shitting on the guy i'd rather be happy if he can continue to get his shit together. Dude is obviously a top talent in the cage.
It's weird because he doesn't even look like a big FLW?
Agreed, I think it's just his issue with discipline of the weight cut. Would suck to lose him as a contender because he didn't take the cut as seriously as he should.
He'd get absolutely dwarfed at BW so for his own sake i hope he takes weight cutting more seriously.