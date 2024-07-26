Kape weighs in at 125.5

That's the little weirdo that was tryna talk shit to Izzy, right?
 
Kape is riding a 4 fight win streak, I'm looking forward to seeing if he can keep the success going. Mokaev is no joke.
 
It’s sheer stupidity to have this fight on early prelims. Makes zero sense.

Dana is punishing them both for something…. But he’s just hurting his own business as a result.
 
Funny how it's at the point where it's shocking that Kape can actually make 125lbs. You would think Kape would get more shit for his weight misses.
 
Tweak896 said:
Funny how it's at the point where it's shocking that Kape can actually make 125lbs. You would think Kape would get more shit for his weight misses.
Click to expand...
Well he's already been punished. Lost big paychecks and lost the title shot.

Instead of shitting on the guy i'd rather be happy if he can continue to get his shit together. Dude is obviously a top talent in the cage.
 
13Seconds said:
Well he's already been punished. Lost big paychecks and lost the title shot.

Instead of shitting on the guy i'd rather be happy if he can continue to get his shit together. Dude is obviously a top talent in the cage.
Click to expand...
True fun fighting style and FLW needs as much new blood as it can get. Just personally I couldn't imagine him spending the next few years at FLW without missing again.
 
Tweak896 said:
True fun fighting style and FLW needs as much new blood as it can get. Just personally I couldn't imagine him spending the next few years at FLW without missing again.
Click to expand...
It's weird because he doesn't even look like a big FLW?

He'd get absolutely dwarfed at BW so for his own sake i hope he takes weight cutting more seriously.
 
13Seconds said:
It's weird because he doesn't even look like a big FLW?

He'd get absolutely dwarfed at BW so for his own sake i hope he takes weight cutting more seriously.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I think it's just his issue with discipline of the weight cut. Would suck to lose him as a contender because he didn't take the cut as seriously as he should.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Manel Kape on Jaxxon (cliffs)
Replies
8
Views
676
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
ExitLUPin
Pantoja VS Kyoji Horiguchi makes most sense
Replies
13
Views
896
Pierced7681
Pierced7681
WolfPackHunter
Worried about UFC Manchester
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
WolfPackHunter
WolfPackHunter
mister piscadinha
pantoja is why divisions should play fast and loose with title shots
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Thesnake101
Thesnake101
jeskola
News Alexandre Pantoja to defend Flyweight belt May 4th at UFC 301
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,472
Messages
55,914,226
Members
174,988
Latest member
newworldace

Share this page

Back
Top