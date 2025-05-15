Social Kanye (Ye) latest album and song called Heil Hitler is quite good.

I've only seen the headlines re Ye the last few years, just checked out this song and album because of the controversy. It's obviously manufactured by him, but he's controlling the media like they're his bitch. It's pretty impressive to watch.

His song Heil Hitler, banned on almost all platforms is a banger.

I think the guy is a genius. I thought he was mostly just insane but...

He calls himself a cuck in the song lol. Apparently there's a tune where he describes sucking off his cousin underage?

Anyway, I couldn't believe there wasn't a thread on this. Whilst the man is clearly objectionable and god does it need to be said that Hitler and the Nazis was a bad time for humans? It has to be said the man is a lightning rod for what is over the cultural horizon.

I think he's hiding from the Jews in Japan at the moment.

Link a couple of posts below
 
Hitler and the Nazis will be like Captain Hook and his pirates on Disney..... Just give it time........

I'll give it a listen but I'm not really into that genre of music.....
 
You are impressed by a mentally ill guy who is praising Hitler and admitted to sucking dong for years as a child.

Ill pass on Kanye, his garbage music, and his sick behavior.
 
No, it was trash. Musically, it was generic as fuck, and lyrically it was both ridiculous and reprehensible in equal measures. He hasn't put out a good album since KSG back in 2018, and at this point, I don't see him ever being anything but a laughing stock until the day he inevitably puts a bullet in his temple.
 
Liberals are absolutely gutted it’s not a white rapper doing this.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
You are impressed by a mentally ill guy who is praising Hitler and admitted to sucking dong for years as a child.

Ill pass on Kanye, his garbage music, and his sick behavior.
I'm impressed with the artistic expression for sure, I'm not convinced he is mentally ill, and I don't really judge people based on what happened to them as a child. Honestly I'm not interested in what he's done or not, in the same way that I've never been interested in judging Caravaggio or Van Gogh's art by assessing their mental illnesses and crimes.

The whole cancelling art because of the artist is incredibly boring. It's the whole Nazi book burning nonsense.
 
Now black people can know what it feels like to be a white person singing along to rap lyrics.
 
The song is actually pretty wack in terms of what he can do. This dude is off his meds and getting high off galaxy gas. If you don't listen to his music and like his music because of this song then you got some problems to sort out.

Anyways the censorship on streaming platforms only serves to prove his point. They have tons of racist music that aren't banned.
 
NoSmilez said:
The song is actually pretty wack in terms of what he can do. This dude is off his meds and getting high off galaxy gas. If you don't listen to his music and like his music because of this song then you got some problems to sort out.

Anyways the censorship on streaming platforms only serves to prove his point. They have tons of racist music that aren't banned.
Agreed!
 
