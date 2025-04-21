Kanye is unhinged. Admits to having sexual relations with male cousin.

I haven't followed this guy at all. I have zero knowledge of Hollywood gossip in general. I do know he's constantly coming out with the most absurd and incendiary statements and stunts possible. Anyway my shot in the dark is that he has histrionic PD. It's a personality disorder where someone is constantly seeking to be the center of attention. Good attention or negative attention, it's all good to them. It's also common for them to pretend they have a different mental disorder for attention. They'll say they're borderline, bipolar, OCD, depressive, whatever, just never the real diagnosis because then the gig is kind of up. Oh hey guys, I have histrionic PD, the mental disorder that makes you want people to constantly pay attention to you and talk about you, anyway please discuss this at length and give me tons of attention in the media pls.