Kanye is unhinged. Admits to having sexual relations with male cousin.

www.tmz.com

Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin When He Was a Teen

Kanye West is claiming he and a now-incarcerated male cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were kids -- an experience he's turned into a new song, believing it contributed to both of their dark paths.
From Kanye’s tweet:

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together" anymore Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines. I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d k till I was 14.”
 
The worst part is his cousin who is still in prison is looking like a punk B😱tch!

1745257745183.gif
 
I haven't followed this guy at all. I have zero knowledge of Hollywood gossip in general. I do know he's constantly coming out with the most absurd and incendiary statements and stunts possible. Anyway my shot in the dark is that he has histrionic PD. It's a personality disorder where someone is constantly seeking to be the center of attention. Good attention or negative attention, it's all good to them. It's also common for them to pretend they have a different mental disorder for attention. They'll say they're borderline, bipolar, OCD, depressive, whatever, just never the real diagnosis because then the gig is kind of up. Oh hey guys, I have histrionic PD, the mental disorder that makes you want people to constantly pay attention to you and talk about you, anyway please discuss this at length and give me tons of attention in the media pls.
 
