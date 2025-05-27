Kamaru Usman's best win

ArtardFiesta
If you look at Usmans record his most impressive win was beating Tyron Woodley for the belt.
His second best win is against Gilbert Burns.
I find it interesting that if he beats Buckley in a few weeks, that will probably be the best win of his career. I'm not sure how this guy was seen as being a MMA Mt Rushmore type. Definitely one of the most overrated legends of our time if you look at his actual record. This is no fault to him though, he fought who was around at that time. I guess lots of people passed on WW during his come up not wanting anything to do with GSP.
