Kamaru Usman's best win

If you look at Usmans record his most impressive win was beating Tyron Woodley for the belt.

His second best win is against Gilbert Burns.

I find it interesting that if he beats Buckley in a few weeks, that will probably be the best win of his career. I'm not sure how this guy was seen as being a MMA Mt Rushmore type. Definitely one of the most overrated legends of our time if you look at his actual record. This is no fault to him though, he fought who was around at that time. I guess lots of people passed on WW during his come up not wanting anything to do with GSP.
 
His best win was breaking Colby's jaw and finally getting him to shut up

NINTCHDBPICT000548558868.jpg
 
Thing is, he was boring as shit up until winning the belt. Then he goes in this finishing run and exciting fights( minus first Jorge fight)

You usually get real boring when you become champ. He did the opposite.
 
I'm still in shock that he lost via headkick. That was looking like an easy 5 round decision then damn it.
 
Burns was clearly his best win, even if it was a blown up lightweight. Posed the biggest stylistic challenge and was still a live dog.

Leon was green, Woodley was shot. Going toe to toe with a pitter pattering bum striker like Covington is proof of his limitations (as was when he got pieced up early by Demian Maia of all people), not something to hang his hat on.

Hopefully nobody embarrasses themselves by saying Journeyman Jorge.

What is certain is that absolute clowns like Luke Thomas, as well as younger MMA fans who don't know any better, calling him the number 2 all-time welterweight is a complete joke. His record is laughable next to Matt Hughes.
 
Tyron was the furthest from being shot when he lost to Usman; aside from that, I agree with everything.
 
As overrated as the WW division has been in the past several years, I still think Usman was a very good fighter (unlike many of his contemporaries in one of the worst rank squatting eras ever).

With that being said, he did himself absolutely no favors with all of the ridiculous rematches and I definitely feel that some of the traditional "he was never that good" trash talk is justified. His resume is genuinely underwhelming and really his strikes always looked stiff/awkward even in his prime.

I guess I would say Woodley is his "best win" as you could at least argue that he broke Woodley causing him to fall off a cliff (real fans will know that Woodley always turtled under pressure though) but he really is lacking a signature win. A very good but not great fighter in an extremely inflated era IMHO
 
