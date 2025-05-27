Kamaru Usman's best win

As overrated as the WW division has been in the past several years, I still think Usman was a very good fighter (unlike many of his contemporaries in one of the worst rank squatting eras ever).



With that being said, he did himself absolutely no favors with all of the ridiculous rematches and I definitely feel that some of the traditional "he was never that good" trash talk is justified. His resume is genuinely underwhelming and really his strikes always looked stiff/awkward even in his prime.



I guess I would say Woodley is his "best win" as you could at least argue that he broke Woodley causing him to fall off a cliff (real fans will know that Woodley always turtled under pressure though) but he really is lacking a signature win. A very good but not great fighter in an extremely inflated era IMHO