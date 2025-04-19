Rumored Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley - UFC: Atlanta - June 14

Hope this fight happens, I think Usman by wrestling but Buckley has way more athleticism
 
I got Buckley by hard fought decision. However, if Usman does get the win, it'll be interesting to see how the WW division plays out with him still hovering near the top.
 
I dont like it.

buckely seems to have to do so much to get anything at WW, he should be fighting brady next for number 1 contender to go after shavkat, this fight is beneath him and a very lateral step rather than a step forward.

On the positive side for buckley should he KO usman having Finished thompson, Colby and Usman basically has him ending that welterweight generation.
 
Buckley also said on a stream that he has a fight booked and when asked about the opponent he said "you already know who it is" so it can't be anyone other than usman
 
Heavy fight for Usman. If he loses he may retire. Plus Buckley is just so hungry n athletic. I'll still drop $200 on Usman he's probably the underdog
 
Kamaru is too old to compete with top MMA fighters I suspect. His reaction time is going to be slower and his chin will start to go.
 
A win by either guy should NOT merit a TS. So it’s good to see Usman fighting out of the top 5. After 2 straight losses (at WW), and ZERO wins in 3.5 years. It’s also been 2 years since his last WW fight.

Even Sherdog removes people from the rankings after 18 months of inactivity in any given division. But, they love to keep the douchebags as highly ranked as possible. As long as possible.

Even when they know it’s BULLSHIT.

Imagine Jones being the LHW number 1 with his last fight being EIGHTEEN FUCKING MONTHS BEFORE. With no fights on the horizon?

I says, Pardon??

That right there should tell you how legit any of this bullshit is.

Sherdog’s main page is no different than any other “UFC media”. They don’t ruffle feathers, or ask Dana embarrassingly tough questions, and simply accept the status quo.

THEY DO WHAT THEY ARE TOLD.

Does anybody from Sherdog actually attend every post fight presser? Do they ask Dana questions?

Usman should NOT be in the top 5, to begin with, imo. He should be outside of the top 15.
 
Fuck as an Usman fanboy from the early days, I don't like this matchup. Usman 5 years ago takes him down and smothers him, this version gets sprawl and brawled and takes a fucking Ferguson vs Gaethje level beating.
 
Eh.. Not really it's more that wins over WB and Colby don't really mean much of anything in 2025. Yeah you can argue Usman isn't really worth a whole lot either now but he's not washed like Colby and has only lost to Leon and Khamzat since dropping the belt.
 
