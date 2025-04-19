A win by either guy should NOT merit a TS. So it’s good to see Usman fighting out of the top 5. After 2 straight losses (at WW), and ZERO wins in 3.5 years. It’s also been 2 years since his last WW fight.



Even Sherdog removes people from the rankings after 18 months of inactivity in any given division. But, they love to keep the douchebags as highly ranked as possible. As long as possible.



Even when they know it’s BULLSHIT.



Imagine Jones being the LHW number 1 with his last fight being EIGHTEEN FUCKING MONTHS BEFORE. With no fights on the horizon?



I says, Pardon??



That right there should tell you how legit any of this bullshit is.



Sherdog’s main page is no different than any other “UFC media”. They don’t ruffle feathers, or ask Dana embarrassingly tough questions, and simply accept the status quo.



THEY DO WHAT THEY ARE TOLD.



Does anybody from Sherdog actually attend every post fight presser? Do they ask Dana questions?



Usman should NOT be in the top 5, to begin with, imo. He should be outside of the top 15.