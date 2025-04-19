Eh.. Not really it's more that wins over WB and Colby don't really mean much of anything in 2025. Yeah you can argue Usman isn't really worth a whole lot either now but he's not washed like Colby and has only lost to Leon and Khamzat since dropping the belt.I dont like it.
buckely seems to have to do so much to get anything at WW, he should be fighting brady next for number 1 contender to go after shavkat, this fight is beneath him and a very lateral step rather than a step forward.
On the positive side for buckley should he KO usman having Finished thompson, Colby and Usman basically has him ending that welterweight generation.