Media Kamaru Usman to the welterweight division: "SHUT YOUR MOUTH and wait for when I'm healthy."

Mohawk Banditó said:
Sounds like Usman should have shut his own mouth instead of pretending he was going to come back a few times now, just honeydicking some top contenders about potential fights he was never going to make
Yeah I don't why he even bothered flirting with the idea of fight Shavkat at UFC 310 when he knew he wasn't healthy enough to fight.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah I don't why he even bothered flirting with the idea of fight Shavkat at UFC 310 when he knew he wasn't healthy enough to fight.
That and he was the most rumored name for JDM in Australia, but looks like JDM is not going to get to fight at home because it became too late to slot anyone else in. So now that card will be emptier, and JDM has to travel for his eliminator
 
Marty has not won a fight since 2021.. he is the one who should STFU.. but since he is not fighting he is talking.

Fuck him and Cejudo.
 
Usman should get a pass for his activity levels as champ, but he's basically rank squatting at this point. Crazy how he hasn't won since Colby in 2021
 
russell.gif
 
Mmhmm... 40 year old welterweights are always better after multiple year breaks getting healthy
 
Usman is Colby they are the same person. With out a title he's just going to try to get only the most winnable of fights while big leauging every fight saying they don't deserve it
 
Usman still hasn't released that belal interview him and henry did where Belal and Usman apparently threw hands after Belal insulted usman
 
