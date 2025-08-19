  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Kamaru Usman tired of casuals saying Chimaev didn't beat him

Kamaru Usman was all class in addressing the critics who look for aspects in Khamzat Chimaev's close win over him:

"Let's address this. The whole 'Oh, you took the fight on this days' notice.' Listen. At the end of the day, I know who I am as a fighter, and the way I approach this game,
and so does Khamzat Chimaev," Usman says on his "Pound 4 Pound" podcast with Henry Cejudo. "At the end of the day, it's a fact with a loss on my side and a win
for Khamzat Chimaev. 'Oh, you should feel this way.' No, it was an L! I don't feel any sort or type of way."


"It was an L, and there's a mutual respect there because each and every fight that we go into as fighters, you don't know what we’re dealing with. You don't know what he
was dealing with, you don't know what I was dealing with. It looked the way it did. Styles make fights. I'm a much different style than these guys are, and I say it all the time:
You don't know until you get in there. Khamzat did his best that he could to get the win and he got that win. So please, let's give him that credit and let's move on."
 
Never been a big Usman guy, but nice to see him take a classy approach here.
 
it looks like a strawman fallacy.

SD is the casuals' nest and i don't remember anyone here saying that Usman didn't lost to Chimaev.
 
I bet his next breath was spent telling us how he’s the best ever, deserves a title shot at LHW and could beat Canelo.
 
If you google Usman Khamzat training for fight it’ll show a quote where Kamaru claims he was training the whole time in the event either Paulo or Khamzat pulls out.

I know it’s not the same as a true training camp with an opponent but Usman already said he was never off the couch. This isn’t like when McGregor fought Mendes who kept bragging he just got off the couch and still took Connor down at ease
 
I've definitely seen some sherdoggers claiming he lost that fight, and many claiming it should have been a draw.
 
Fighters perspective versus shertard X slob troll perspective
 
