



Kamaru Usman was all class in addressing the critics who look for aspects in Khamzat Chimaev's close win over him:



"Let's address this. The whole 'Oh, you took the fight on this days' notice.' Listen. At the end of the day, I know who I am as a fighter, and the way I approach this game,

and so does Khamzat Chimaev," Usman says on his "Pound 4 Pound" podcast with Henry Cejudo. "At the end of the day, it's a fact with a loss on my side and a win

for Khamzat Chimaev. 'Oh, you should feel this way.' No, it was an L! I don't feel any sort or type of way."





"It was an L, and there's a mutual respect there because each and every fight that we go into as fighters, you don't know what we’re dealing with. You don't know what he

was dealing with, you don't know what I was dealing with. It looked the way it did. Styles make fights. I'm a much different style than these guys are, and I say it all the time:

You don't know until you get in there. Khamzat did his best that he could to get the win and he got that win. So please, let's give him that credit and let's move on."