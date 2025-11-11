Media Kamaru Usman thinks he's next up for welterweight title shot, Islam expresses interest in fight

i just love how one of my most disliked personalities in MMA, still thinks its 2021 and somehow thinks he is entitled to a shot as if he didn't get his aura roundhouse kicked to the stratosphere out of him by Leon, followed by being rag dolled by Khamzat. 1-3 in your last 4 and a win against Buckley does not do so despite your name in history you delusional gimp
 
Dana is the one blowing smoke up Kamaru's ass by calling him the "GOAT welterweight", which is such a hilarious bold faced lie to be feeding to UFC fans.
 
Who didnt see this coming? Usman didnt want Belal fight, he thinks he can just slide into a title fight because he's name and second best WW of all time and managed by the same guy and Islam wants legacy fight. Its like Jones/Stipe situation.
 
Marty has won 1 fight in 4 years. Why dont we let a contender fight there buddy and you go fight another contender.
 
Still think Shavkat should get it assuming he’s healthy in the next 3-4 months.
I could see that if Morales beats Brady. If Brady wins (especially impressively), he has to be next.
 
