UFC on Eurosport got an interview:







"All of the sudden, it's out of the blue now that I'm 'at my age'. Now I'm at that point of the conversation where people are saying 'at your age'. But I don't feel that, I still feel like the guy that first came in

here and wanted to learn from Henry and all coaches, everybody that was in here. I'm extremely grateful because not everybody gets to be here, and I've been through the ups and downs, been through

the injuries, long lay-offs, so to still have that ability to go out and compete with these guys, it means a lot to me."



"I would say the real smart potential champions, or champions understand how to adapt. And at age 28 you sometimes just wanna muscle through, want to just grind through it. To where, at 38 or 40,

you understand that 'I might not have the ability to just grind through', so I need to use my brain. What skills have I picked up to make this easier for me? So yes, I believe all this play key factors in what

makes you potentially a mastermind of the game."



"After having that gap in '23 to now, now it's like 'meh, doesn't make that much of a difference'. To me it's just being able to have the ability to go out and still perform when I do. When I was younger and

just coming up in the sport it was, I needed activity to find your rhythm. To do what you needed to do, but now it's at that point where I know I can go get it, as long as I'm prepared and have done the work."



"I think the thing with me, obviously this with being a fighter, to be a really, really good fighter there has to be a level of selfishness in you. But for me, I think one of the biggest and most important things is

the honesty within yourself. People like to lie to themselves, having that honesty within yourself that 'OK, I did the work to warrant a result' or 'I din't do the work to warrant that result'. I have that honesty

within myself, so if I still feel that I'm putting work in and have that abiltity to go for it and be champion - then I'm still here for it. But if I feel that I don't, then I won't stick around."



"Welterweight is a lot of new faces, a lot of new guys who are very talented. I love Carlos Prates, it's no secret. I've gotten the chance to meet him and talk a little bit, so I like him. I like Morales too. What I

think is a lot of these guys need to be tested in a way. So we know that they can be the nail, because it's easy when you're just the hammer. But what happens when you don't win everytime? What happens

when somebody does to you, what you're used to do to everybody? Can you still turn that back around? Because I think that's what the world loves to see, you wanna see a champion who can go through

adversity and still overcome it, because it's the story of life. So that's the one thing, that question that still needs to be answered. Buckley, I just fought him, but I like what he's been able to do."



"I want this 2026 to be 'Wow, I can't believe you pulled that off and not only took one title, but you took two'. And I walked away. Of course, it's gonna be the welterweight title first, because I don't think the

other one happens without it. It only makes sense. I'm in this division, still there competing, so why not take that one first? Islam is a phenomenal guy, what he's been able to do. I just think, as we know,

styles make fights and I think I'm the most difficult style for him here. And I think I'm the best test for him. Because let's be honest, Islam is extremely talented, but that last fight he made it look easy because

the former champion. There was just a deficit in the game. Which happens to be where I am strong, as well. So I think this is a tremendous match-up and I think I get that title. And if I do, I think a lot of people

want to also see that rematch with Khamzat. I would love a full camp for him. To actually prepare for a big, strong Khamzat. Because he's extremely talented and has done everything that was asked of him

to do. He's a good champion."