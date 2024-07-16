he might.



it's the reason colby is holding out. colby is hoping belal wins so he can go on submissive radio and start going on about belal being a terrorist whose people rape babies to get a title shot.



colby is a shit stain.



usman has a resume at least.



the loser is shavkat if belal wins which is probably why you are hearing about garry vs shavkat in the news.



if leon wins, my guess is usman fights garry