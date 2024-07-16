I think the assumption is that Belal isn't beating Leon.Lmao he's not getting a title shot if Belal beats Leon.
he might.
Come on now. Shavkat, JDM and Garry are all ahead of Colby/Usman in the queue. We need young guys on winning streaks to fight Leon. Get rid of the old guard already, they've had their time.
it's the reason colby is holding out. colby is hoping belal wins so he can go on submissive radio and start going on about belal being a terrorist whose people rape babies to get a title shot.
colby is a shit stain.
usman has a resume at least.
the loser is shavkat if belal wins which is probably why you are hearing about garry vs shavkat in the news.
if leon wins, my guess is usman fights garry
Usman purposely moved back to KillCliff to not fight ShavkatShav please
Not if he gets kicked in the dome. I think Belal whats his name, would be the easiestIan would be easy work even for old man Usman
He couldn’t do so vs people standing with himNot if he gets kicked in the dome. I think Belal whats his name, would be the easiest