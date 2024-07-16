Media Kamaru Usman Says He's Returning Soon Vs One Of THESE 4 Fighters

Portland8242 said:
Lmao he's not getting a title shot if Belal beats Leon.
he might.

it's the reason colby is holding out. colby is hoping belal wins so he can go on submissive radio and start going on about belal being a terrorist whose people rape babies to get a title shot.

colby is a shit stain.

usman has a resume at least.

the loser is shavkat if belal wins which is probably why you are hearing about garry vs shavkat in the news.

if leon wins, my guess is usman fights garry
 
ArtardFiesta said:
Come on now. Shavkat, JDM and Garry are all ahead of Colby/Usman in the queue. We need young guys on winning streaks to fight Leon. Get rid of the old guard already, they've had their time.

You are def right about Colby though, except I think even the UFC has had enough of him now after his stinker of a performance against Leon. "Submissive" radio is pretty funny though lol
 
JDM (he loses UD) or Garry (win-able). The other guys are ahead in line.
 
Ian Garry is the most winnable and the best for his career.. he should stay away from shavkat. dellamaddaddaaamamamadda is too much risk without much reward. people just don't know his name at this point... and Muhammed is also pretty risky but doesn't have the respect of the fans at this point.
 
25552175-2baa-425a-b352-7d7e19743d28_text.gif
 
Usman is one of my all favorites, I hope he has some left in the tank and honestly I think he does. I'm in on any of these.
 
Kind of sad when champs go from unstoppable to irrelevant.

Makes you appreciate a guy like Aldo even more.
 
I hope his knees can stay together for the fights. Age is definitely catching up to him.
 
Shavkat-JDM for next title shot.
Usman-Garry
Leon-Belal loser vs Sean Brady (if he beats Burns).
 
