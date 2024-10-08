Media Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's callout: "Get in line!"

Who should Kamaru Usman fight next?

  • Total voters
    10
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
17,063
Reaction score
66,360
“Take a number and get in line! I believe he’s probably, what, the 10th, 11th guy? I don’t know how many guys have called me out. It is what it is. It’s obviously, like DC said, it’s a more reasonable callout for him because he is on the streak. He’s been doing good work inside there. I believe he was losing that fight and it was just a way to be relentless and find the shot, eventually, to get that finish. So, you know, hats off to him.”
Click to expand...



 
Usman should be kept out of the title picture for the time being. Geoff Neal Vs Usman sounds right. He should be kept 3 fights from the title minimum


Buckley match up not terrible but Buckley for sure is outside of the current crop of contender (JDM, Garry, shavkat) he'll need to fight at least 2 before an eliminator.

I suspect he fights prates Vs brown winner
 
Usman is a fucking clown these days. Who the fuck does he wants to fight then?

anyways.. Buckley via black o black crime if that fight happens. Marty is done.
 
I cringe at this podcast and the lack of chemistry between the two
 
RockyLockridge said:
Usman should be kept out of the title picture for the time being. Geoff Neal Vs Usman sounds right. He should be kept 3 fights from the title minimum
Click to expand...

Geoff Neal has lost 2 fights in a row lol, why would he get a step up in competition & get to fight Usman? Anyone who fights Usman next should get a title shot if they win, JDM or Garry make the most sense as his next opponent imo.
 
This rank squatting needs to stop. He last fought a year ago. At this point it's time to remove these guys from the rankings. Him and Covington have literally sat out a full calendar year with no fights booked. The rankings need to start reflecting true active fighters.

Same goes for guys like Fiziev and Dariush. Once the fighter is ready to fight again they can work their way back into the top 10.
 
Get in what line? Buckley is a bigger name at this point and should be higher ranked. Not a fan of either btw.
 
Ehh Usman has to fight someone. Literally anyone at WW or just leave. This Buckley fight is a good matchup too.

It's kinda just like shit or get off the pot.
 
svmr_db said:
Geoff Neal has lost 2 fights in a row lol, why would he get a step up in competition & get to fight Usman? Anyone who fights Usman next should get a title shot if they win, JDM or Garry make the most sense as his next opponent imo.
Click to expand...
Usman has lost 3 fights in a row and neals losses are to shavkat and Garry who are on the cusp of title shots.


Completely disagree that Usman next opponent should get a title shot. Usman should not be in the position to fight a number one contender he has lost 3 times in a row now.

JDM or Garry should be looking for Leon and that should be for the next shot NOT usman

13Seconds said:
Ehh Usman has to fight someone. Literally anyone at WW or just leave.
Click to expand...

Too much time spent with Henry gots him sitting on his ass waiting for shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
"This guy is complicated." Pereira responds to Uncleaev callout
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Ruckus245
R
svmr_db
  • Poll
Will Kamaru Usman angle to fight the Burns vs Brady winner?
2
Replies
27
Views
687
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,224
Messages
56,309,968
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top