Kamaru Usman Recalls Regaining Awareness After KO Loss Against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman’s knockout loss against Leon Edwards felt like a computer rebooting.



Usman looked to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time against Edwards at UFC 278 in 2022. “The Nigerian Nightmare” dominated Edwards for majority of the fight and was on his way to a lopsided decision win. However, “Rocky” changed the script by knocking Usman out cold with a brutal head kick with less than a minute left in the fight.


Usman recalls being in his senses as the result was announced and even afterwards when he met his family. The former champ then visited the hospital with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. When the paramedics were asking Usman questions, his competitive side wanted to get every answer right and then some more. Usman correctly recalled the day, date and venue. When Usman remembered the UFC pay-per-view number, it struck him afresh that he had been knocked out. A look at his manager confirmed the same. What made things worse was a clip of Usman’s daughter bawling after seeing her father get starched.

‘That’s When It Broke Me’​


“It’s when your computer shuts down and reboots right away,” Usman told Daniel Cormier. “They announced him as the winner, I dap him up. I walk out, I’m dapping fans on the way out, ‘Alright, I’ll get him next time.’ See family, cut the gloves, I’m OK, I’m there… We go to the hospital. It’s me and my manager, Ali, and the paramedics back there. They ask their questions. She goes, ‘Do you know where you’re at?’... She asked me again, ‘Do you know what day it is?’ Competitive mode, I wanted to get the right answer out… ‘Yeah, of course. Saturday, August something, Salt Lake City, Utah. UFC 278…F—k’ If they’re asking me the question – ‘Nooo!’ Ali is there on his phone with this look on his face, I just knew… My daughter watches this brutal head kick. She’d never seen her dad down like that. So she’s screams hysterically and she’s turning. Someone clipped that, and I saw that, and that’s when it broke me.”

Kamaru Usman Recalls Regaining Awareness After KO Loss Against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman’s knockout loss against Leon Edwards felt like a computer rebooting.
Beautiful. I wanna knock you out like this. I mean you reading.
 
Bisping said he thought he was awaiting his walkout to fight Hendo.

This was 30 mins or so after the immediate aftermath of the HBomb

Reem clearly felt a tap after stipe tkod him, I'm sure 10 fighters could give us 10 unique recollections
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Seriously never get tired of watching that kick.
Click to expand...
The old 1-2-Headkick. *tap tap BLAAAAAOOOOW

The only clutch 4th quarter moment of his career, Leon loses focus so consistently that Nate rocked him with a slap in the 5th rd of their fight lol

It's the highlight of his career
 
Anyone could have been KOd by that kick. What made me believe Usman was done was the rematch. He had nothing for Edwards in that one.
 
2004 account said:
Watching your daughter freak out and cry from seeing you get ko'd must really suck.
Click to expand...

She was also like 5 or 6 years old at the time and had zero business being cageside for a UFC fight.

There's nothing endearing about subjecting your kids to your fight so you can parade them around the cage if you win.
 
Tito Tapped said:
She was also like 5 or 6 years old at the time and had zero business being cageside for a UFC fight.

There's nothing endearing about subjecting your kids to your fight so you can parade them around the cage if you win.
Click to expand...
Yeah its hard on them. Probably wait until there at least teens so you can explain it all a little better
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
The old 1-2-Headkick. *tap tap BLAAAAAOOOOW

The only clutch 4th quarter moment of his career, Leon loses focus so consistently that Nate rocked him with a slap in the 5th rd of their fight lol

It's the highlight of his career
Click to expand...
Exactly, im not overly impressed by 1-2 fake out to headkick setup combo. Its been done to death since pete williams did it to coleman. Its more of a badread or reaction from usman more than anything, he had so many options to get away from that, just leaning back for one
 
