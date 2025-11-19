Kamaru Usman: 'No Animosity' with Potential Foe Islam Makhachev

Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena via a dominant decision to win the welterweight title at UFC 322 last weekend. Makhachev has subsequently expressed interest in defending his title against Usman rather than new contenders such as Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Usman is happy to oblige, although he admittedly likes Makhachev and his entire team. Both parties are also close to Rizwan Magomedov and Ali Abdelaziz from Dominance MMA, their common management team. Usman doesn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Makhachev to entertain the masses. However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” believes, if he drops Makhachev, he will avoid a follow-up shot, which he wouldn’t have against others. But Usman admits that emotions run high inside the Octagon, and things could always take a different turn.
“It’s no secret. I like Islam,” Usman told ESPN. “And I’m close with those guys over there, Khabib and [Zubaira] and Usman and Umar. I like those guys. And also with Rizwan and Ali working in the nix. There's no animosity here, there's no bad blood, just competition. We do this in the gym for free every day. Now for us to go out there and entertain the masses, I love it… If I do hurt him and he's down and there's a follow-up shot to potentially put him away that's the difference is, I won't take that shot. While I say that now, obviously emotions are different when you’re in there.”
A Change in Philosophy
Usman admits that early in his career, he would have been uncomfortable discussing a potential fight against someone like Makhachev (28-1), whom he is close to. However, the former welterweight champion is now wise enough to understand that a fight of such magnitude is the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Early on in my career I wouldn’t have been comfortable having a conversation like this about potentially fighting a friend or a guy like this,” Usman said. “But I think I’m just wiser now, understanding that these opportunities to entertain the masses at a level like this in a magnitude of a fight like this, don’t come often.”
