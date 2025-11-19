Kamaru Usman: 'No Animosity' with Potential Foe Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman considers Islam Makhachev a friend, even though they might be on a collision course.

Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena via a dominant decision to win the welterweight title at UFC 322 last weekend. Makhachev has subsequently expressed interest in defending his title against Usman rather than new contenders such as Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Usman is happy to oblige, although he admittedly likes Makhachev and his entire team. Both parties are also close to Rizwan Magomedov and Ali Abdelaziz from Dominance MMA, their common management team. Usman doesn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Makhachev to entertain the masses. However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” believes, if he drops Makhachev, he will avoid a follow-up shot, which he wouldn’t have against others. But Usman admits that emotions run high inside the Octagon, and things could always take a different turn.



“It’s no secret. I like Islam,” Usman told ESPN. “And I’m close with those guys over there, Khabib and [Zubaira] and Usman and Umar. I like those guys. And also with Rizwan and Ali working in the nix. There's no animosity here, there's no bad blood, just competition. We do this in the gym for free every day. Now for us to go out there and entertain the masses, I love it… If I do hurt him and he's down and there's a follow-up shot to potentially put him away that's the difference is, I won't take that shot. While I say that now, obviously emotions are different when you’re in there.”

A Change in Philosophy​


Usman admits that early in his career, he would have been uncomfortable discussing a potential fight against someone like Makhachev (28-1), whom he is close to. However, the former welterweight champion is now wise enough to understand that a fight of such magnitude is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Early on in my career I wouldn’t have been comfortable having a conversation like this about potentially fighting a friend or a guy like this,” Usman said. “But I think I’m just wiser now, understanding that these opportunities to entertain the masses at a level like this in a magnitude of a fight like this, don’t come often.”

Kamaru Usman: 'No Animosity' with Potential Foe Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman considers Islam Makhachev a friend, even though they might be on a collision course.
If they were actually gonna make this Dana would have said in the presser some of his regular BS like "Yeah I think that's the fight that everyone wanna see" or "That's the fight to make yeah, both guys seem to want it"

But thankfully we didn't get that, so go take a hike Marty.
 
Koya said:
I like that fight honestly. Usman showed he still got it. And at least he can wrestle more that damn JDM. Don't forget Chimaev couldn't finish Usman.
Click to expand...
I get what you’re saying but Usman is the #8 WW with a 1-3 record his last 4. I don’t mind getting shown a good used car. But there’s 4-5 new cars in the showroom that I’d like to see.
 
MrBlackheart said:
I get what you’re saying but Usman is the #8 WW with a 1-3 record his last 4. I don’t mind getting shown a good used car. But there’s 4-5 new cars in the showroom that I’d like to see.
Click to expand...
This is pretty much Usman's final big show though so there will be plenty of time for the other guys.
 
He sat out all of 2024 to rehab old injuries which is fine, but he should be taking any and all contenders to show he still has it and still wants the title. The sitting around waiting to be gifted a shot is old.
 
Koya said:
I like that fight honestly. Usman showed he still got it. And at least he can wrestle more that damn JDM. Don't forget Chimaev couldn't finish Usman.
Click to expand...
booooooooooooo


booooooooooooooooooooooooo
 
Koya said:
I like that fight honestly. Usman showed he still got it. And at least he can wrestle more that damn JDM. Don't forget Chimaev couldn't finish Usman.
Click to expand...
Beating Buckley in 2025 doesn't mean he still got it, it just means he can still outwrestle a striker with zero ground game. Stop clinging to the Chimaev loss like it’s a trophy. ''Didn't get finished'' is just a nice way of saying he lost. He’s 1-3 in his last four fights. Grinding out a decision against Buckley at 38 years old isn't a resurrection, it's retirement home activities. He has nothing to offer to Islam. And fuck Islam for even entertaining the idea of this fight.
 
mirellale said:
Beating Buckley in 2025 doesn't mean he still got it, it just means he can still outwrestle a striker with zero ground game. Stop clinging to the Chimaev loss like it’s a trophy. ''Didn't get finished'' is just a nice way of saying he lost. He’s 1-3 in his last four fights. Grinding out a decision against Buckley at 38 years old isn't a resurrection, it's retirement home activities. He has nothing to offer to Islam.
Click to expand...

Considering Buckley finished Colby in the fight before that, I disagree
 
Koya said:
Considering Buckley finished Colby in the fight before that, I disagree
Click to expand...
Dude, Colby himself is washed LOL. The guy looked like he was moving underwater against Leon and has been a full-time podcaster ever since. Buckley finishing a washed-up, inactive 37 years old doesn't make him elite, and Usman beating Buckley doesn't make him a title contender.
 
TR1 said:
No, the Stipe fight was much much worse if we are being honest.
Click to expand...

It's just that these boards hate both Usman and Makhachev (less in the case of the latter). But Kamaru gets underserved hate IMO.

The Stipe/Jones fight was the farce of the century. Oh let me fight that 42 yo Stipe that hasn't fought in 3 whole years and that was KTFO to the shadow realm in his last fight. What a joke
 
