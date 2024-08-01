Kamaru Usman is better than Leon Edwards.. we need a rematch

I need to see Usman vs Leon again. I don’t think Leon is the better fighter.

Usman is not done at the top of the division. If he can’t get a title right against Belal… match him up against Leon again.

That will A. Solve some of the contender picture B. Get to see who is the better fighter.

The rubber match wasn’t really a rubber match since Usman got KO’d the fight before.
 
I'll pass... Leon vs Ian Garry , winner gets Belal / Shavkat.
 
He lost to Leon twice in a row. He should fight JDM, Shavkat or Garry
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I need to see Usman vs Leon again. I don’t think Leon is the better fighter.

Usman is not done at the top of the division. If he can’t get a title right against Belal… match him up against Leon again.

That will A. Solve some of the contender picture B. Get to see who is the better fighter.

The rubber match wasn’t really a rubber match since Usman got KO’d the fight before.
no thanks.
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
No, he wouldn't. He lost twice
He was dominating fight two until he got caught. Third fight Leon did all types of cheating shit fence grabs and fouling to win. This was while Usman was still concussed from the fight 2.

Usman would rag doll Leon today.
 
Nah. We got new blood that can fight the old blood

Garry vs Leon
JDM vs Usman

Shavkat vs Belal
 
Na , I’m good , already seen it twice
 
