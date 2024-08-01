Kamaru Usman is better than Leon Edwards.. we need a rematch

I need to see Usman vs Leon again. I don’t think Leon is the better fighter.



Usman is not done at the top of the division. If he can’t get a title right against Belal… match him up against Leon again.



That will A. Solve some of the contender picture B. Get to see who is the better fighter.



The rubber match wasn’t really a rubber match since Usman got KO’d the fight before.