Kamaru Usman got offered Colby Covington, Colby declined.

Kamaru Usman just completely trashed Colby on the MMA Hour. Calls him a duck and a twitter-thug. Says he had shit competition.
Apparently Usman got offered a fight with Colby after his Maia-fight and Colby declined.
UFC apparently wanted to cancel the Emil-Meek fight against Usman and get him Colby.
video is timestamped
Colby didn't even want to talk to Usman live on the show, duck confirmed
