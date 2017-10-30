  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Kamaru Usman got offered Colby Covington, Colby declined.

Kamaru Usman just completely trashed Colby on the MMA Hour. Calls him a duck and a twitter-thug. Says he had shit competition.

Apparently Usman got offered a fight with Colby after his Maia-fight and Colby declined.
UFC apparently wanted to cancel the Emil-Meek fight against Usman and get him Colby.



video is timestamped
Colby didn't even want to talk to Usman live on the show, duck confirmed
 
Appreciate the time stamp

And lame as fuck if true

Would of been a good prospect vs prospect fight
Similar to Bader vs Jones way back when
 
DarkneT said:
And lame as fuck if true
Welterweight match-making is a mess right now.
We NEED Till vs Perry and it's a good fight to build up either guy, but Perry is booked and Usman vs Meek makes NO sense whatsoever. UFC can not allow Colby to duck Usman.
 
Usman is low on rankings. Colby just beat maia who fought for title . Why would Colby fight usman. It does nothing for him. You can't duck a fighter who is ranked way lower than you
 
Dylanyousonofabitch said:
Usman is low on rankings. Colby just beat maia who fought for title . Why would Colby fight usman. It does nothing for him. You can't duck a fighter who is ranked way lower than you
Colby needs to fight Usman because everyone knows Usman is horribly underranked and would beat Colby in both wrestling and striking exchanges.
We need this fight because it legitimizes Welterweight rankings.
 
lol

On what planet do you beat a top 5 opponent - literally the last title challenger, and then take a fight with a faceless #13 ranked opponent?

Usman has to beat someone in the top 10 before he can say anyone is ducking him. It's too stupid to really even discuss.
 
I can see why Covington would turn it down (even if it sucks), he's just beaten the #3 ranked WW so who next, well the #12 (who probably beats him) doesn't seem a good career move.

With the way WW is now and with the fights booked he has to think he has a shot at fighting Woodley next so trying to get that probably makes more sense.
 
Dylanyousonofabitch said:
Usman is low on rankings. Colby just beat maia who fought for title . Why would Colby fight usman. It does nothing for him. You can't duck a fighter who is ranked way lower than you
And here come the lamefuck excuses. If your fav' ducked like a coward tramp, own it
 
Would make no sense for Covington rankings wise especially since he has prob already talked himself into a title shot

He'd prob lose as well. Big risk little reward rankings wise
 
VVarhead said:
Colby needs to fight Usman because everyone knows Usman is horribly underranked and would beat Colby in both wrestling and striking exchanges.
We need this fight because it legitimizes Welterweight rankings.
Usman has been fighting unranked, unheralded talent. Which is OK, but it doesn't put you in the position to demand a fight with someone who just beat the brakes off a top 5 former title challenger.

He should get someone in the top 10 next, and work his way up, like everyone should.
 
Does nothing for Colby

It's a lose/lose fight

Dude just went to war with Maia and the UFC wants him to fight again within 2 months vs this guy? Yeah right

They just want Usman to steal his rankings with a win because they are mad at Colby

I know exactly what they are trying to do here

Smart move imo
 
DarkneT said:
Appreciate the time stamp

And lame as fuck if true

Would of been a good prospect vs prospect fight
Similar to Bader vs Jones way back when
Not sure I like that comparison, but definitely a hell of a fight. They are not prospects at this point tho. Winner COULD get a title shot here
 
Congo66 said:
I can see why Covington would turn it down (even if it sucks), he's just beaten the #3 ranked WW so who next, well the #12 (who probably beats him) doesn't seem a good career move.

With the way WW is now and with the fights booked he has to think he has a shot at fighting Woodley next so trying to get that probably makes more sense.
Reason I don't take this seriously, is because most of you refuse this logic when it's a fighter you have decided to dislike.
 
Congo66 said:
I can see why Covington would turn it down (even if it sucks), he's just beaten the #3 ranked WW so who next, well the #12 (who probably beats him) doesn't seem a good career move.

With the way WW is now and with the fights booked he has to think he has a shot at fighting Woodley next so trying to get that probably makes more sense.
Lawler vs RDA is a #1 Contender match. Therefore, the rest of the division is wide open and nobody has a solid case for a title shot.
 
UFC=Pride said:
Lots of guys would probably duck Usman
He talks about that in the interview. I highly advise watching it, it's very short, maybe 15 minutes.
Says that UFC should release people who refuse to fight anyone they're offered, lol.
 
rjmbrd said:
Usman has been fighting unranked, unheralded talent.
Which is exactly why he deserves a step up against a dude who is ranked higher, and Colby hasn't shown enough to warrant a title-shot anyway, not to mention that we already got a #1 Contender match booked.
 
