Media Kamaru Usman feels that he's gonna get a title shot: "with all due respect, this is entertainment" (odds say he could be right)

"I think the chances for me are great," Usman told ESPN. "The time would be now. There are a lot of guys in the welterweight division that could put their
name in the hat but, with all due respect, this is also an entertainment company. You want the biggest, baddest fights, so it's a no-brainer here."

Kamaru also emphasized that the winner of Belal and Ian is unlikely to get rewarded by the organization:



"I don't think for either guy this puts them up for a title shot," Usman made clear on the "Pound 4 Pound" podcast. "Not long ago did Garry just lose to
Shavkat Rakhmonov. That was not that long ago. Yes, of course, he was able to outsmart Prates and get that win, but not long ago did he lose to Shavkat.

If Belal is able to win that, so? The UFC thinks 'oh, you want to challenge the man you didn't want to challenge you to fight for the title? Because you
said that was a brother, I've trained with him, I don't want him to challenge me for the title?' What are we in this for if it's not for the gold? So did you really
tell all the truth or were you just faking it just because you didn't want to be challenged?"

While Garry and Muhammad likely won't agree with Usman's point, the odds are actually saying he may be onto something:

 
It helps when you and the champion have the same manager

You are playing chess and everyone's playing checkers when you have an extra brain lobe

-iM1dbt6MJqa5lol.jpg
 
I think if this was true, Dana would have dropped something in the post fight presser after 322 about it.

I really do think they wanna give it to Ian Garry if he wins tomorrow.
 
Is Shavkat still injured? Or does Dana just hate him?
 
Usman at the very least needs another win for this to make the littlest of sense and even then, better make it the co-main because it's not an interesting matchup! Shavkat, Ian, Morales, we want to see these guys fight for the belt.
 
If Ian beats Belal, he'll get the next shot (as long as it's not a snoozfest).
 
He thinks he fights like Justin Gaethje or something?
 
Doesnt matter who challenges Islam next i see him holding on to the belt for a long time.
 
Name value send off. I don't like it, but would it sell better than Morales? Probably. Same logic for putting Stipe against Jones.

Rather see Islam go down to LW for Topuria or Khamzat at WW if possible.
 
nahhh the guy who cried after decisioning buckley dosen't get the next TS lmao
 
Meh. Usman is one of the Greatest WW's of all time. He put his time in, give him the shot.
 
An entire bloated section for sneaky plots and general subterfuge.

Tweak896 said:
Name value send off. I don't like it, but would it sell better than Morales? Probably. Same logic for putting Stipe against Jones.

Rather see Islam go down to LW for Topuria or Khamzat at WW if possible.
Click to expand...
I bet Stipe vs Jones sold like shit, it was just the only HW fight they could get Jon to sign.
 
