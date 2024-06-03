He's the new Conor..Everyone wants to fight Dustin now
Usman is still ranked #1 at WW. He beats him, after Shavkat it would be an easy title shot as there's nobody else(and easily fight Colby while waiting, for a money fight).Title shot? AGAIN AND AT WW?
stop. Sure fight Usman but even if he wins over a past it Usman no title shot
Beat Usman and Fight Leon/Belal for Welterweight Title? Why not?
Leon's really fucking good though, which seems to be an unpopular opinionUsman looked pretty meh in the rematch with Edwards. I think Dustin beats the shit out of him if he does not wall and stall the whole fight.