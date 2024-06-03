Media Kamaru Usman: Dustin Poirier Vs Me Would Be "Fantastic Fight" At Welterweight IF He Wants It

Title shot? AGAIN AND AT WW?

stop. Sure fight Usman but even if he wins over a past it Usman no title shot
 
I would be down to see Dustin fight at WW.

Frankly I think he matches up well with Leon Edwards. I know another title fight makes no sense but I do believe he could hang with guys like Edwards, Burns, Jack M.

Basically guys who won't have a big size advantage and wrestling advantage.
 
IloveTHIS said:
Title shot? AGAIN AND AT WW?

stop. Sure fight Usman but even if he wins over a past it Usman no title shot
Click to expand...
Usman is still ranked #1 at WW. He beats him, after Shavkat it would be an easy title shot as there's nobody else(and easily fight Colby while waiting, for a money fight).
 
Usman looked pretty meh in the rematch with Edwards. I think Dustin beats the shit out of him if he does not wall and stall the whole fight.
 
A guy who just gave Khamzat a very tough fight at MW calling out a former FW? I don't know.
 
Don't think Poirier is going to be interested in entertaining the possibility of a fight with either Usman or Volkanovski.
 
Ridiculous.

Usman is huge compared to Dustin.

He would bully him all over the place, especially in the clinch.

Usman looking for easy lay up (or lay n pray) match ups.
 
Usman would rag doll DP. I wouldn't want to see that. I'd much rather see Usman fight a top 5 guy in his division instead of rank squatting. He earned his little moment to rank squat IMO but it's getting to be a bit much now. Defend your rank, move up or GTFO the rankings PLEASE.
 
Dustin seemed to have hurt his knee pretty badly. I'd be suprised if he fought again this year even if he's healthy. With an acl injury he may not be available until next summer.

More importantly, Usman needs to fight Shavkat or the Garry/MVP winner, or be taken out of the rankings. Same for Colby obviously.
 
