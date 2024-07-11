Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 156,616
- Reaction score
- 196,584
I agree. I want to see Alex's grappling challenged. PFP seeks to determine who the most skilled fighter is when size is no longer a determining factor and we haven't seen a full skillset from him yet.
Why do we value panic wrestlers with such rudimentary striking as being PFP contenders then?I agree. I want to see Alex's grappling challenged. PFP seeks to determine who the most skilled fighter is when size is no longer a determining factor and we haven't seen a full skillset from him yet.
Wrong. P4p means who's style would be effective regardless of weight classes and Alex has proven to be successful and champion in multiple weight classes. He's the most deserving p4p #1 right now
What’s more important for p4p? Beating opponents in more variety of fashion, or transcending skills in multiple weight classes?
Also wrong. P4P means how good someone is relative to their own weight, not anyone else's. Being successful at multiple weight classes certainly helps, though.