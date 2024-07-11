Media Kamaru Usman Doesn't Have Alex Pereira High on His P4P List, and Explains Why.

What’s more important for p4p? Beating opponents in more variety of fashion, or transcending skills in multiple weight classes?
 
I agree. I want to see Alex's grappling challenged. PFP seeks to determine who the most skilled fighter is when size is no longer a determining factor and we haven't seen a full skillset from him yet.
 
don't ask said:
Wrong. P4p means who's style would be effective regardless of weight classes and Alex has proven to be successful and champion in multiple weight classes. He's the most deserving p4p #1 right now
 
Yeah I get his point of view. It's reasonable.

Ankalaev is the only guy right now, I want to see Poatan fight next or if he goes to HW Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall.
 
I prefer grapplers. I disagree.

p4p. not style4style.
 
I have Usman🥉 behind Hughes🥈 of all-time Welterweight greats; so there's that😁
(Exciting/Finishing fights matters)
 
don't ask said:
Why do we value panic wrestlers with such rudimentary striking as being PFP contenders then?

Surely it works both ways.
 
"p4p means.... you have the highest level of striking, wrestling, of BJJ.. that's what that means" - Usman

Nah. But whatever.

inc 10 pages of what p4p really is.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Also wrong. P4P means how good someone is relative to their own weight, not anyone else's. Being successful at multiple weight classes certainly helps, though.
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Exactly.

Usman is a retard.

P4P = the ability to kick ass, regardless of weight.

Usman's primitive mind can't distinguish between "multi-dimensional" and "P4P" ... he's got it twisted.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Also wrong. P4P means how good someone is relative to their own weight, not anyone else's. Being successful at multiple weight classes certainly helps, though.
No...It was used in boxing to promote smaller weight fighters by saying regardless of weight they were the best.
 
