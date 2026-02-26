Assuming he can stop a single TD.Prime Marty was going "life and death" with Colby in stand up lol. Had to fake groin shots bcs he was getting ripped to the body.
same Colby that set a striking record against Robbie Lawler, right?Prime Marty was going "life and death" with Colby in stand up lol. Had to fake groin shots bcs he was getting ripped to the body.
DDP puts on a life altering beatdown.
Good, that hopefully means we’re not getting Islam vs Usman after all, but a worthy title challenger at 170 instead.
All the best to Kamaru at Middleweight though.
True but DDP gets taken down vs wrestlers... like a lot.Kamaru is not Khamzat...he gets stuffed...like alot.
Usman should be fighting Islam but this would be a decent compromise, a win like this would get him a Khamzat rematch.
If Buckley beats Brady then you could argue it's deserved.You can earn title shots being 1-3 in your last 4 fights, one win since November 2021 & that one win wasn't even against a top 5 opponent?
Not good enough for a title shot imo.