Media Kamaru Usman contemplates move up to 185 lbs, says UFC offered him fight vs DDP

Brca031 said:
Prime Marty was going "life and death" with Colby in stand up lol. Had to fake groin shots bcs he was getting ripped to the body.
DDP puts on a life altering beatdown.
Assuming he can stop a single TD.
 
same Colby that set a striking record against Robbie Lawler, right?
 
DDP is about to put Marty Fakenewsman out of the sport for good.
 
I've noticed how easily I file fighters under "basically retired" lol, when that happens I don't really care what weight they wanna fight at or who they're thinking of fighting, I'll just wait until there's actually news of an arranged fight and go "huh, so they weren't retired".

That's where Usman is right now even though he actually fought in 2025.

1 fight in 3 years ain't enough to keep my interest.
 
Usman should be fighting Islam but this would be a decent compromise, a win like this would get him a Khamzat rematch.
 
You can earn title shots being 1-3 in your last 4 fights, one win since November 2021 & that one win wasn't even against a top 5 opponent?

Not good enough for a title shot imo.
 
DDP: I Love Marty, he is my bradda, but now its time for some African on African crime!
 
If Buckley beats Brady then you could argue it's deserved.
 
