  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Kamaru Usman celebrates DDP's African heritage: "Now it's the FOUR HORSEMEN"

wrestling-horsemen.gif
 
That's cool. If you forgot, here's Kamaru's take back when DDP said he'd be the first actually "out of Africa"

- The one thing he's failing to realize is just because I go to China, and my parents are in China, then I'm raised in China, that doesn't make me more Chinese
than people from China! Just because you went over to South Africa and you were raised there, that doesn't make you African, dude."
 
Unheralded Truth said:
That's cool. If you forgot, here's Kamaru's take back when DDP said he'd be the first actually "out of Africa"

- The one thing he's failing to realize is just because I go to China, and my parents are in China, then I'm raised in China, that doesn't make me more Chinese
than people from China! Just because you went over to South Africa and you were raised there, that doesn't make you African, dude."
Click to expand...
don't forget when izzy said him, francis, and kamaru were ruling mma with a "black iron fist." after both kamaru and izzy (and that idiot alhassan) trashed DDP multiple times he's only now being included because he's the champ? <lol>
 
Last edited:
Thats 4 that have yet to fully accept Christ

The Dogass-standees are far too gone ,but there is hope for the 3 ancient lemurians
 
Unheralded Truth said:
That's cool. If you forgot, here's Kamaru's take back when DDP said he'd be the first actually "out of Africa"

- The one thing he's failing to realize is just because I go to China, and my parents are in China, then I'm raised in China, that doesn't make me more Chinese
than people from China! Just because you went over to South Africa and you were raised there, that doesn't make you African, dude."
Click to expand...
Leons headkick turned Kamarus head straight
 
kamaru, if you are reading this, i must say it was quite deceitful of you to say something in bad faith such as this, where initially you were very unaccepting of dricus' african credit, for at such a time he was known as the one-nostril underdog (windmill) punching above his weight but now that he is the only of the "four horsemen" who isn't past their prime and a champion its a bit amusing for you to slip him in right in as if we would not notice!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,251
Messages
56,821,299
Members
175,417
Latest member
Crazy Source

Share this page

Back
Top