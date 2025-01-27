kamaru, if you are reading this, i must say it was quite deceitful of you to say something in bad faith such as this, where initially you were very unaccepting of dricus' african credit, for at such a time he was known as the one-nostril underdog (windmill) punching above his weight but now that he is the only of the "four horsemen" who isn't past their prime and a champion its a bit amusing for you to slip him in right in as if we would not notice!