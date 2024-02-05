Elections Kamala Harris

How is she VP?


She called Biden a racist pervert in the primaries, she was a heavy handed prosecutor and locked up minorities well past the MAXIMUM of teh allowance . She isn't black, yet she claims to be, she can't speak, like, at all, unless it is worthless gobblygok, and she cackles. What are her attributes? What has she done as Border Czar? What the fuck has she done, and where the fuck did she go?

@Jack V Savage answer?





they both suck, but I want to hear Jack
 
Well joe Biden selected her and then preceded to wipe the floor with Donald trump in the general. Pretty easy to figure out how she became the VP.
 
Wasn’t aware being half Jamaican doesn’t qualify as “ black.” Teach me more about what black is TS.
 
James Eagle said:
yes, why you like her
Which part of my post indicated that I "like her?" Biden choosing her or Biden winning the election?

Here's a question, why do you have the intellectual capabilities of a six year old?

Willie Brown had a use for her, more than likely with 2 paper bags.
 
how did harris make it to VP after getting wrecked by tulsi? no third grade answers, please. how did such a worthless candidate that no one even liked make it to VP?

 
Because she got 1% in the Dem primary. Everyone hates her and she's the one person the DNC wouldn't be pressuring Biden to step down for.
 
harris: "i believe biden's accusers"



what do y'all think about the VP calling biden a predator?
 


But she's VP because Biden virtue signaled by saying he'd pick a woman then Derek Chauvin killed a man on camera and Stacey Abrams was too stupid to shut her mouth and just wait for the job.
 
