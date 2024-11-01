Trump will definitely lose the popular vote, again. If he gets just the right amount of votes in just the right amount of locations, it's possible he could win it, like in 2016, although it will be more difficult in 2024. I think it's likely Harris wins, but I have no idea about the electoral total.



If you read between the lines, Trump seems to be freaking out about Pennsylvania in recent days, so I think his team expects bad news there.