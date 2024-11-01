Opinion Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump - Final Predictions?

Kamala Harris/Tim Walz - Donald Trump/JD Vance

Since we're JUST around 96 hours away from Election day almost all the polls are close,

What's your guys FINAL prediction on who's winning which swing states and/or the Electoral Total?
 
Kamala 273, I think she’ll take Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.
 
Trump will definitely lose the popular vote, again. If he gets just the right amount of votes in just the right amount of locations, it's possible he could win it, like in 2016, although it will be more difficult in 2024. I think it's likely Harris wins, but I have no idea about the electoral total.

If you read between the lines, Trump seems to be freaking out about Pennsylvania in recent days, so I think his team expects bad news there.
 
