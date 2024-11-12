She wouldn't have made it through an unscripted interview.
Only if she lostShe asked Joe to do an edited short hand interview with her.
Doing his podcast would’ve been far worse than not doing it was; she would’ve been lampooned non stop by Joe and his stoner buddies for months, if not years.
She couldn't even handle The View.
When she said she couldn’t think of anything she’d have done different over the past 4 years on The View, that was the nail in her coffin. Not going on JRE was a bone head move too though.
That’s what happens when your policies are dogshit and your elites are cowardsIt seems like it's almost impossible for a left wing politician to take strong positions on most things like illegal immigration because they can't say anything without offending part of their base. So they just run on 'Trump bad' although that strategy didn't work this time. Hopefully their coalition will continue to fracture in the future.
Don't normally watch TYT, but they're 100% right here.