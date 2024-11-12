  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Kamala Harris Made a Fatal Mistake Not Appearing on Joe Rogan

I doubt she would have flipped that many votes with an appearance on Rogan.

She only would have won if inflation didn't rise as much as it did during the first two years of the Biden admin.
 
The fact she raised a record amount of money in a Presidential campaign, which normally lasts over a year, and yet still left a 3-month campaign in debt, is the most perfect microcosm for everything wrong with Democratic management of government and spending inefficiency one could possibly imagine. It's like something a Hollywood scriptwriter would come up with. $450K/day burned on the sphere. LMAO.

It reminds me of a recent CNBC video I watched. California and New York are the wealthiest states in the nation, also the #1 and #4 per capita, so explain to me how they can't pay their debts? You think to yourself in exasperation: make it make sense. Then you hear how Kamala ran her campaign into debt, and suddenly it does.


(Least Debt) Blue > Yellow > Orange > Red (Most Debt)
states-that-cant-pay-their-debts-jpg.1070968


Compare our 2024 electoral map (while reminding yourself that Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are battleground states that have voted for the Democrat in the majority of the past 12 Presidential elections, and currently all have sitting Democratic governors).
xA2jk.png
 
I don't think it would have made much a difference. The voting results speaks for itself.
 
I agree that she did. I don't know what it would have changed the result but it wouldn't have hurt. Has Rogan ever pushed anyone?
 
She asked Joe to do an edited short hand interview with her.

Doing his podcast would’ve been far worse than not doing it was; she would’ve been lampooned non stop by Joe and his stoner buddies for months, if not years.
 
floivanus said:
She asked Joe to do an edited short hand interview with her.

Doing his podcast would’ve been far worse than not doing it was; she would’ve been lampooned non stop by Joe and his stoner buddies for months, if not years.
Only if she lost <BC1>
 
floivanus said:
She asked Joe to do an edited short hand interview with her.

Doing his podcast would’ve been far worse than not doing it was; she would’ve been lampooned non stop by Joe and his stoner buddies for months, if not years.
I agree. It would have been a disaster if she went on Rogan for a full 3 hour unscripted interview. We would very likely be sitting here saying her Rogan interview sealed the deal on her brutal loss.
 
SRN said:


She couldn't even handle The View.
When she said she couldn’t think of anything she’d have done different over the past 4 years on The View, that was the nail in her coffin. Not going on JRE was a bone head move too though.
 
Confucamus said:
I agree. It would have been a disaster if she went on Rogan for a full 3 hour unscripted interview. We would very likely be sitting here saying her Rogan interview sealed the deal on her brutal loss.
So….. she can’t be genuine and act like a human being for 3 hours?


Thats the thing no one wants a fucking princess.
 
UberHere said:
When she said she couldn’t think of anything she’d have done different over the past 4 years on The View, that was the nail in her coffin. Not going on JRE was a bone head move too though.
It seems like it's almost impossible for a left wing politician to take strong positions on most things like illegal immigration because they can't say anything without offending part of their base who disagree on a lot of things. So they just run on 'Trump bad' or avoid the camera altogether although that strategy didn't work this time. Hopefully their coalition will continue to fracture in the future.
 
Bojka said:
It seems like it's almost impossible for a left wing politician to take strong positions on most things like illegal immigration because they can't say anything without offending part of their base. So they just run on 'Trump bad' although that strategy didn't work this time. Hopefully their coalition will continue to fracture in the future.
That’s what happens when your policies are dogshit and your elites are cowards
 
I think everyone is misreading the Rogan situation.. she made the right choice distancing herself from the racist, sexist, homophobe, science denying Rogan podcast.
I mean, she probably would have lost democrat votes over it, and maybe even the election..
 
Hog-train said:
Don't normally watch TYT, but they're 100% right here.

Damn. Some honesty from the left is refreshing. They had no problem saying the MSM ran propaganda for her campaign. They called it compliance but Cenk couldn’t help himself and finally said the P word.

I can’t disagree with nearly all they said.
 
I seriously doubt it would have changed the results of the election, but I do agree that she would have probably swayed more people if she had gone in there. She would have done better imo. But she lost pretty bad, so it’s hard to inagine any one thing changing the outcome
 
