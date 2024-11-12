The fact she raised a record amount of money in a Presidential campaign, which normally lasts over a year, and yet still left a 3-month campaign in debt, is the most perfect microcosm for everything wrong with Democratic management of government and spending inefficiency one could possibly imagine. It's like something a Hollywood scriptwriter would come up with. $450K/day burned on the sphere. LMAO.It reminds me of a recent CNBC video I watched. California and New York are the wealthiest states in the nation, also the #1 and #4 per capita, so explain to me how they can't pay their debts? You think to yourself in exasperation: make it make sense. Then you hear how Kamala ran her campaign into debt, and suddenly it does.(Least Debt) Blue > Yellow > Orange > Red (Most Debt)Compare our 2024 electoral map (while reminding yourself that Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are battleground states that have voted for the Democrat in the majority of the past 12 Presidential elections, and currently all have sitting Democratic governors).