Kamala Harris is a replica of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, do NOT go that path, Canada is starting to crumble.

Believe me, you do not want that, immigration here in canada got out of control, low of low wage labouring job that has been patched with people from other countrie, giving the wage a bad leverage, house price spiked to an all time high, people living 5-6 in the same house or appartment.



GDP of Canada starting to fall badly, this system, because of the liberals of justin trudeau, became a socialist and the beginning un some communism.





The old orange man is bad, but Harris will be the downfall of your country if you elect her, at a time that china is getting more and more powerful, you do NOT want to fall in a socialism state of a country that use to be the champion of capitalism and prosperity. Give yourself a favor, elect the less worst of the two.