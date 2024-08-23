Kamala Harris is a replica of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, do NOT go that path, Canada is starting to crumble.

Believe me, you do not want that, immigration here in canada got out of control, low of low wage labouring job that has been patched with people from other countrie, giving the wage a bad leverage, house price spiked to an all time high, people living 5-6 in the same house or appartment.

GDP of Canada starting to fall badly, this system, because of the liberals of justin trudeau, became a socialist and the beginning un some communism.


The old orange man is bad, but Harris will be the downfall of your country if you elect her, at a time that china is getting more and more powerful, you do NOT want to fall in a socialism state of a country that use to be the champion of capitalism and prosperity. Give yourself a favor, elect the less worst of the two.
 
Versez said:
Don't kid yourself. Kamala Harris makes Justin Trudeau sound like Socrates.
 
We’re more or less dealing with a Trudeau situation already and for 12 of the last 16 years.

Harris, if she wins, would just be a continuation of the President by Committee admin of left wing bureaucrats that are currently in charge of the country. It’s like hundreds of little Trudeau’s behind the curtain.

She’s of no more account than Biden and if she wins she’ll keep pretty much everybody currently in the admin and nothing will change.

Which is ultimately why her campaign will fail. She has to position herself as a change candidate against the administration she’s number 2 in.

Their whole convention was admitting things are rough but trying to gaslight America into viewing Trump as the incumbent.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
Don't kid yourself. Kamala Harris makes Justin Trudeau sound like Socrates.
Trudeau is definitely sharp cookie with shit policies

Kamala is an empty suit who parrots talking points. She’s unable to formulate original ideas



Basically a teleprompter candidate who can’t improvise on the fly… she got stumped by grade school kids

She’ll do just fine negotiating with foreign leaders though
 
Scerpi said:
She’ll do just fine negotiating with foreign leaders though
It's cute that you think presidents directly handle substantive negotiations, as opposed to actual people who specialize in that. Her role in negotiations would be setting goals and direction, not actually doing it.
 
Versez said:
This is why we need Joe Biden back. A Biden Walz term will make everyone happy and help everyone succeed in life.
 
avenue94 said:
It's cute that you think presidents directly handle substantive negotiations, as opposed to actual people who specialize in that. Her role in negotiations would be setting goals and direction, not actually doing it.
lol… ok

Is that your rational to defend her being a complete moron?

That she’s not going to be involved in any decision making anyway?
 
Versez said:
This is an obtuse take on US elections.


In our two party system we have one active buffoon who's failed presidency dragged us down the worst economic turmoil since the great depression. We suffered the highest unemployment and the lowest GDP in our countries history. He bragged as 1 million Americans died, about pandemic press conference ratings being higher than the Bachelor (the reality TV show)

He actively attacked Americans and her allies.

Despite any moral deprivations he may have, even ignore being a criminal, felon, a rapist, they pale in comparison to the damage he did the country which required a bi-partisan economic bailout.


The traitor concluded his failed presidency with an attempted insurrection, defying the very institution of democracy and the constitution, which continues to electrify and galvanize the DUMBEST members of our society (some who are on this forum)



7WVBUQOSLVMDFKOTTWBJHY5WEQ.jpg




So yeah,

It way more than "orange-makeup-wearing-demented- buffoon/felon/rapist" bad.
 
Scerpi said:
lol… ok

Is that your rational to defend her being a complete moron?

That she’s not going to be involved in any decision making anyway?
My rational is that I trust her to appoint a better team and make better decisions than Trump, who has am ample track record of policy failures. Pretty straightforward, however flawed a candidate she is.

If most of her cabinet and advisors resemble Biden's that wouldn't be a horrible thing, again, regardless of the changes I'd like to see from her compared to Biden.
 
avenue94 said:
It's cute that you think presidents directly handle substantive negotiations, as opposed to actual people who specialize in that. Her role in negotiations would be setting goals and direction, not actually doing it.
That's quite a sales pitch. "The president barely even does anything, and the real work is done by people you don't get vote for" is a wonderful endorsement for "our democracy".
 
nostradumbass said:
That's quite a sales pitch. "The president barely even does anything, and the real work is done by people you don't get vote for" is a wonderful endorsement for "our democracy".
When did I say the president barely does anything? Most of being a president comes down the team they build (operationally and politically), and the decisions they make based off of that team's work. I'm not even making a sales pitch, my reasons for how I vote exist for me, not to persuade other people. That's up to the parties and campaigns, not me.

And yes, I do think voting against a wannabe authoritarian like Trump, with his repeated embrace of anti-democratic values and policies and blatant participation in a putsch, is an endorsement of democracy.
 
