Elections Kamala Harris indicates she might run again

First woman president in America will be a republican is one of my takes.
Democrats, as they are now, simply can't find women candidates that aren't
- supremely annoying
- diversity hires
- woke scolding and nagging
- holding the baggage of having to acknowledge all the horseshit extreme ideas of their party

all of these make a woman president from the left extremely repulsive for most voters. and if you couldn't get a woman president when FUCKING DONALD TRUMP was the candidate, you won't do it against some regular dude republican that makes the other candidate look like a fucking nut
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Democrats floating a Kamala - AOC as the future
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
Can't blame her. She appears to be a communist, or at the least far left socialist due to her upbringing. With the success seen in NYC with a communist candidate, Harris is likely thinking her time in office isn't over yet. .
 
Crazy Source said:
My ass. She will get nowhere near running again. She didn't survive the primaries the first time. The only reason she ran this time is because she was the VP and Biden stroked out.
Click to expand...

Hey, she can say that she got the 3 most votes in presidential history, way more than any Republican not named Trump, and she got more votes than Trump’s first two times.

She also raised 1.5 billion or whatever in a couple months last year.

Those facts alone make her the obvious choice. The factor in the AOC boost
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Hey, she can say that she got the 3 most votes in presidential history, way more than any Republican not named Trump, and she got more votes than Trump’s first two times.

She also raised 1.5 billion or whatever in a couple months last year.

Those facts alone make her the obvious choice. The factor in the AOC boost
Click to expand...
It's quite clear that America is not ready to elect a female President. Even the DEMs aren't stupid enough to trot her out again.
 
Crazy Source said:
My ass. She will get nowhere near running again. She didn't survive the primaries the first time. The only reason she ran this time is because she was the VP and Biden stroked out.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Trump was beatable but not by her. She may try a primary again but she wont survive it for nothing else than the fact that she didnt wow anyone the last time. Likely she is just remaining relevant and selling her book.
 
Cajun said:
Agreed. Trump was beatable but not by her. She may try a primary again but she wont survive it for nothing else than the fact that she didnt wow anyone the last time. Likely she is just remaining relevant and selling her book.
Click to expand...
And let's not beat around the bush, giggity. America isn't ready for a female President no mater her qualifications. The only outlier to make it is Obama, and he's the whitest black man in America. After Obama it went right back to white males. This isn't me making a judgement on the American voter. I'm just calling balls and strikes here.
 
Dems seem so screwed in 2028. On paper Newsom is a better candidate then Vance, but where Vance seems like a blowhard, Newsom seems like the antichrist. The wildfires controversy alone is gonna kill Newsom even if he wins the primaries.

As for Kamala, she's hopeless. Even diehard woke Dems would barf at her running again.

polymarket.com

Presidential Election Winner 2028

Polymarket | The 2028 US Presidential Election is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2028. This market will resolve to the person who wins the 2028 US P...
polymarket.com polymarket.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Elections Obama, Pelosi did not want Kamala Harris to be nominee: Democratic megadonor
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,823
Messages
58,007,863
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top