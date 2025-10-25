Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 12,757
- Reaction score
- 16,297
Congratulations to President Vance.
Congratulations to President Vance.
My ass. She will get nowhere near running again. She didn't survive the primaries the first time. The only reason she ran this time is because she was the VP and Biden stroked out.
My ass. She will get nowhere near running again. She didn't survive the primaries the first time. The only reason she ran this time is because she was the VP and Biden stroked out.
By all means, try getting nominated the old fashioned way. See how it goes...
It's quite clear that America is not ready to elect a female President. Even the DEMs aren't stupid enough to trot her out again.Hey, she can say that she got the 3 most votes in presidential history, way more than any Republican not named Trump, and she got more votes than Trump’s first two times.
She also raised 1.5 billion or whatever in a couple months last year.
Those facts alone make her the obvious choice. The factor in the AOC boost
Agreed. Trump was beatable but not by her. She may try a primary again but she wont survive it for nothing else than the fact that she didnt wow anyone the last time. Likely she is just remaining relevant and selling her book.My ass. She will get nowhere near running again. She didn't survive the primaries the first time. The only reason she ran this time is because she was the VP and Biden stroked out.
Never say neverIt's quite clear that America is not ready to elect a female President. Even the DEMs aren't stupid enough to trot her out again.
And let's not beat around the bush, giggity. America isn't ready for a female President no mater her qualifications. The only outlier to make it is Obama, and he's the whitest black man in America. After Obama it went right back to white males. This isn't me making a judgement on the American voter. I'm just calling balls and strikes here.Agreed. Trump was beatable but not by her. She may try a primary again but she wont survive it for nothing else than the fact that she didnt wow anyone the last time. Likely she is just remaining relevant and selling her book.
It will eventually happen, but not in the near future.Never say never