Elections Kamala Harris AGREES To Joe Rogan Podcast, But Rogan Passes

joe-rogan-ufc-rogan.gif
 
Morning Star said:
The comments are pretty funny on that tweet. She had no issues traveling to various other podcasts but can't for the biggest one of them all.
Click to expand...
Her schedule for this last week has already been set, you could've saw it last week. Making a stop in Texas for multiple hours in a non-battleground state would be malpractice campaign wise. If Rogan actually wanted it he'd travel to where she is.

Her schedule is incredibly stacked, blasting 5 interviews on 5 different networks along with a 52,000+ people rally in Washington just today.
 
Rogan should get that Kamala impersonator instead. Might actually have a productive conversation.
 
Black9 said: Her schedule is incredibly stacked, blasting 5 interviews on 5 different networks along with a 52,000+ people rally in Washington just today.

"Let her speak
& cackle, loudly.

No One can Ever THINK Harris-Buyden policies have helped ANY American"

Quote from ANY & EVERY USA Citizen that cares about fixing what HER Last "Bidenomix" administration INTENTIONALLY DESTROYED.
 
Last edited:
Lol TS is a troll account. But it would be foolish for Harris not to make a trip to Rogan. Massive platform with an audience that she usually doesn't reach. Rogan listeners aren't showing up to Beyonce and Taylor Swift events. There is no downside since, in the worst case, she will turn off an audience that already dislikes her anyway.
 
Last edited:
AWilder said:
Not sure how Tony's set has anything to do with Harris? Unless you're a believer that he is a deep state operative.
Click to expand...
I'm starting to believe the rumor Tony tanked Trump on purpose. They said he was a late edition after the Rogan podcast.

But no i meant Rogan is good friends with Tony and he got obliterated over the media for what he did, so maybe he's tanking this interview now?
Volador said:
Lol TS is a troll account. But it would be foolish for Harris not to make a trip to Rogan. Massive platform with an audience that she usually doesn't reach. Rogan listeners aren't showing up to Beyonce and Taylor Swift events. There is no downside since, in the worst case, she turns off an audience that already dislikes her anyway.
Click to expand...
Not a troll, it leaves out some details in the title, but can't put the whole thing in the title cause of charc limits.

However, I feel as though she may go on before the election, later in the week her schedule opens up slightly. We might get one on Friday or the weekend. However, i don't believe she NEEDS too. She's making a grand speech today in Washington with 50k+ people attending along with 5+ interviews lined up.

So the closing media blanket is going to be that closing "hate rally" Trump did against Puerto Ricans/Blacks/etc. as many news stations are calling it vs the closing one Harris's doing today.
 
Morning Star said:
The comments are pretty funny on that tweet. She had no issues traveling to various other podcasts but can't for the biggest one of them all.
Click to expand...
she was in houston for this recent rally, a 20 min flight to austin..............................................................................


Rogan to Kamala: Do you want to come to my show?
Kamala: No, but you can come to me


@Black9 : Rogan rejects kamala podcast

<Neil01>
 
Black9 said:
Her schedule for this last week has already been set, you could've saw it last week. Making a stop in Texas for multiple hours in a non-battleground state would be malpractice campaign wise. If Rogan actually wanted it he'd travel to where she is.

Her schedule is incredibly stacked, blasting 5 interviews on 5 different networks along with a 52,000+ people rally in Washington just today.
Click to expand...
Lol, is Washington a "battleground state" now? You can't exactly use "non-battleground state" as an excuse for not wanting to do a podcast with an entirely online audience, and then in the very next paragraph talk about her having a rally in 90+% democrat DC. She was just in Texas last week, and Trump went to Rogan's studio when he had a rally 1500 miles away on the same day.

And there is no "if Rogan wanted it" like it's some favor to him. His audience weren't clamoring to hear her ramble, filibuster and try to shoehorn as many bumper sticker slogans into a conversation as she can trying to run out the clock, it was offering her an opportunity to sound normal to a mostly straight guy audience that she's doing horribly with. Making a bunch of demands and telling the host and his producers they have to travel to you for a shorter than normal interview is like a prelim fighter asking for $10 million dollars to fill in for a title fight.
 
The Joe Rogan Experience....

(a) is in Austin, TX
(b) is not 1 hour

She passed on the event on purpose. She knew she would be a catastrophe in such a format.

I have to admit. TS does have some solid troll skills.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shaddows
Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
oski
oski

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,977
Messages
56,422,501
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top