Rogan must've not liked his guy Tony Hinchcliffe getting torched.
Well that's max MAGA right there, Rogan himself says they agreed, but couldn't. lolYou are fake news
Her schedule for this last week has already been set, you could've saw it last week. Making a stop in Texas for multiple hours in a non-battleground state would be malpractice campaign wise. If Rogan actually wanted it he'd travel to where she is.The comments are pretty funny on that tweet. She had no issues traveling to various other podcasts but can't for the biggest one of them all.
I'm starting to believe the rumor Tony tanked Trump on purpose. They said he was a late edition after the Rogan podcast.Not sure how Tony's set has anything to do with Harris? Unless you're a believer that he is a deep state operative.
Not a troll, it leaves out some details in the title, but can't put the whole thing in the title cause of charc limits.Lol TS is a troll account. But it would be foolish for Harris not to make a trip to Rogan. Massive platform with an audience that she usually doesn't reach. Rogan listeners aren't showing up to Beyonce and Taylor Swift events. There is no downside since, in the worst case, she turns off an audience that already dislikes her anyway.
Lol, is Washington a "battleground state" now? You can't exactly use "non-battleground state" as an excuse for not wanting to do a podcast with an entirely online audience, and then in the very next paragraph talk about her having a rally in 90+% democrat DC. She was just in Texas last week, and Trump went to Rogan's studio when he had a rally 1500 miles away on the same day.Her schedule for this last week has already been set, you could've saw it last week. Making a stop in Texas for multiple hours in a non-battleground state would be malpractice campaign wise. If Rogan actually wanted it he'd travel to where she is.
Her schedule is incredibly stacked, blasting 5 interviews on 5 different networks along with a 52,000+ people rally in Washington just today.
Let's say you right. Harris pussed out of a podcast. Trump pussed out of a debate.kamala pussed out, plain and simple.